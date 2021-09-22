That trend could cast some doubt on this week’s big home favorites like the Buffalo Bills (favored by 7½ over the Washington Football Team) and the Denver Broncos (favored by 10½ over the winless New York Jets). But that doesn’t mean home favorites are without value. In fact, both of this week’s best bets against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday afternoon are projected to successfully defend their home stadiums — while covering the spread.
To determine the value of a spread wager, we use the preseason point spreads released by various oddsmakers to set a preliminary power ranking for each team, which is then compared to its opponent and adjusted for location. The result is a projected margin of victory, which is compared to the actual point spread for the week. The preliminary power rankings are phased out as the season progresses, making sure each team’s strength is a full reflection of its overall performance.
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-6½)
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -6½
The Chiefs have been walking a tightrope out of the gate, rallying to beat the Cleveland Browns, 33-29, in Week 1 only to fall to the Baltimore Ravens, 36-35, on the road on Sunday night. Still, this offense is chock full of stars — quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wideout Tyreek Hill, among others — and should be ready to roll against what Pro Football Focus projected as an average Chargers secondary and below-average group of linebackers.
Plus, the Chiefs’ offense is scoring 13 more points than expected in 2021 after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each offensive play. That’s nearly a field goal more than the Los Angeles Rams, the next best offensive team according to that metric.
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-5½)
Pick: Tennessee Titans -5½
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with two sprained ankles and was riding around the organization’s facility on a scooter this week while wearing a boot, per the NFL Network. The perpetually banged-up Wentz was the sixth-worst passer of 2020, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, and even if Wentz is cleared to play, these latest injuries won’t likely help.
If Wentz can’t suit up, look for second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to assume the starting role. Eason completed 41 of 62 passes for 289 yards and no touchdowns during the preseason and went two for five for 25 yards and an interception on Sunday against the Rams.
***
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 3 slate.
Carolina Panthers (-8) at Houston Texans
Pick: Houston Texans +8
Arizona Cardinals (-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +7
Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants (-3)
Pick: Atlanta Falcons +3
Baltimore Ravens (-8½) at Detroit Lions
Pick: Baltimore Ravens -8½
Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns (-7)
Pick: Cleveland Browns -7
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)
Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -3
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots (-3)
Pick: New England Patriots -3
Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills (-7½)
Pick: Washington Football Team +7½
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (-4)
Pick: Las Vegas Raiders -4
New York Jets at Denver Broncos (-10½)
Pick: New York Jets +10½
Seattle Seahawks (-1½) at Minnesota Vikings
Pick: Seattle Seahawks -1½
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1) at Los Angeles Rams
Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-3½)
Pick: Green Bay Packers +3½
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-4)
Pick: Dallas Cowboys -4