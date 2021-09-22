Ronnie Brunswijk has been a lot of things over his 60 years. Son of subsistence farmers from one of the poorest regions of one of the poorest nations in the Western Hemisphere. Handpicked bodyguard of a military dictator. A Robin Hood-type character who was convicted of bank robbery and revered for his handouts to the poor. A convicted drug trafficker in two European countries. Father to at least 50 children, according to the New York Times. And, as of last year, vice president of Suriname.