With one fewer day than usual to prepare, though, prevailing wisdom suggests doing so comes with an elevated degree of difficulty. Mendenhall, who frequently thinks in nonconventional terms regarding strategy, doesn’t necessarily see it that way.
“This might be counterintuitive,” Mendenhall said. “I see it as an advantage. Urgency, urgency, urgency. When you have a week like that, and you have weaknesses exposed, or you don’t play to your potential, or you’re disappointed after some hard setback, man, I like kind of being under the gun, and so sincerely I believe that could be helpful.”
The Cavaliers (2-1) were on their heels defensively against North Carolina shortly after kickoff. On the Tar Heels’ first possession, quarterback Sam Howell needed just four plays for a 7-0 lead when he completed a 59-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh Downs.
Downs caught a 37-yard touchdown on North Carolina’s next series that lasted three plays and covered 82 yards in 76 seconds. The Tar Heels needed one play on their third drive to expand the lead to 21-7 following Khafre Brown’s 75-yard touchdown catch.
Howell finished with 307 yard and five touchdowns on 14-for-21 passing, averaging 21.9 yards per completion. Downs had 203 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions, at times running free and clear in the secondary with Virginia playing in soft coverage.
But it wasn’t just the passing attack that sliced through Virginia’s defense. The Tar Heels had two players surpass 100 yards rushing on the way to a team total of 392 on the ground. Ty Chandler led the way with 198 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and Howell added 112 yards on 15 carries.
The fallout from the dreadful defensive performance left Virginia ranked 11th out of 14 schools in the ACC in both total defense (406.3 yards per game) and scoring defense (24.3 points per game).
“Execution was very inconsistent and poor at best,” Mendenhall said. “And lack of assignments and just basically being where we needed to be frequently or infrequently led to just lots and lots and lots of yards, plays, points, et cetera. We can certainly do a better job of preparing our players to give them their best chance as well.”
Priority No. 1 this week, according to Mendenhall, is preventing long gains that can flip momentum and deflate a defense. On North Carolina’s first three possessions, for instance, the Tar Heels, with the exception of one incomplete pass, did not have a play go for fewer than 11 yards.
In addition to his touchdown catches in the first half, Downs had receptions of 37 and 15 yards. Chandler had one rushing attempt that went for 60 yards, and Caleb Hood had a 25-yard carry, much to the delight of the announced crowd of 50,500 at Kenan Stadium.
“There are some schematic things, or there are some strategic things that certainly can be addressed as well beside some technique things,” said Mendenhall, who is 7-6 since 2017 in the game immediately following a loss. “So rather than taking it, ‘Oh man, there’s no chance,’ a couple things addressed would have made a huge difference in that game, and that’s really what I’m focusing on.”
Compounding the defensive woes was the absence of senior safety Nick Grant, who watched the game from the sideline in street clothes with an undisclosed ailment. Safety Joey Blount started but departed for good with an arm injury that left the senior wearing a sling.
Mendenhall indicated he expects both players to be available at full health to face the Demon Deacons, who are coming off a 35-14 win against Florida State behind an offense that ranks fifth in the conference in scoring (39.3).
Wake Forest is one of two ACC teams to average 30 points per game in each of the last four seasons. The other is Clemson, which has won two national championships during the College Football Playoff era.
“It’s pretty simple, right?” Mendenhall said of the Demon Deacons offense. “There’s a player in conflict most all the time if you choose to play zone, and if you chose to play man, they like the personnel they have at wide receiver, running back, quarterback, so they like their matchups. That’s led to that kind of point production for that long.”