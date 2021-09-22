The Post spoke to eight women who work or have worked for the Spirit, as well as three current and former players, who said they had been subjected to a workplace culture that was toxic for women and, many said, for women of color. They spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing fears of professional repercussions. One former player, Kaiya McCullough, told The Post in August that she was verbally abused by Burke, the former coach. Those allegations, which were echoed by other former players, triggered the NWSL probe.