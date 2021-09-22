“I love to be a part of [it], whatever I can do,” Ludd said. “I literally revolve my life around being ready for whatever they need from me.
“It's crazy. I don't make a living from it, but it's the thing I look forward to the most.”
As much as Ludd looks forward to the opportunity, teams around the league felt the same way in August. Due to health and safety guidelines stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the WNBA prohibited teams from using men as practice players during the first half of the season. As the prevalence of vaccines increased, including the league being 99 percent fully vaccinated, the league adjusted its guidelines at the Olympic break in mid-July. Those tweaks included allowing teams to use men during practices for the first time since 2019 since they weren’t permitted in the bubble for the 2020 season.
All but a couple teams welcomed the men back with open arms. In-season practices are a challenge already, strictly from a numbers perspective, and that’s before taking injuries and other factors in account.
“It is [significant],” Minnesota Lynx assistant coach and Hall of Famer Katie Smith said. “Part of it is wear and tear. Practice has to be a little bit shorter because [the players are] going all the time. They don’t have as much rest and reps. People are banged up. It’s much better that they don’t have to be in there. You can do your normal drills rather than having just eight or nine people in practice and not being able to play five-on-five or rely on older folks like myself to try to jump in and do something. It’s not giving them what they need.
“So the guys, practice players, are huge for our rosters and our teams to really prep and get what we need out of the season and make it through.”
The Washington Mystics may be the biggest example of the value of having practice players available in 2021. Elena Delle Donne missed all but three games, Alysha Clark and Emma Meesseman missed the entire season and Tina Charles, Natasha Cloud, Myisha Hines-Allen and Erica McCall all missed significant stretches of the season. The team faced the Connecticut Sun with just six available players on June 29 and played several games with just eight players — and that was just games. The Mystics went most of the season not being able to play any five-on-five during practices and having to try to clean up mistakes in makeshift workouts.
The value goes beyond simply having warm bodies to simulate a legitimate basketball game. The men bring a physicality to practice that goes beyond what other women present. The Mystics, for example, practice shooting behind the NBA three-point line. Practicing against men is a similar concept with a goal to make game day easier.
“They’re always faster, stronger, the way they jump higher, hand-eye coordination, all of that,” said Tina Charles, the league’s leading scorer in 2021. “It keeps you more engaged, especially when you’re playing defense on them, when they’re [playing] defense on you.
“When you’re going against [teammates], you don’t want to beat one another up because I need you tomorrow to play ‘X’ amount of minutes.”
Mystics guard Sydney Wiese added, “It forces us to have good habits or else it’s glaring and they make you pay for mistakes very easily.”
The WNBA may have permitted teams to use practice players, but everyone didn’t take advantage. The pandemic is still raging and the more contagious delta variant caused new cases and deaths to spike since July. The Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings both made the decision to not use the men due to safety concerns.
The two organizations decided the risk wasn’t worth it. Dallas Coach Vickie Johnson said they tried to focus on chemistry and individual development.
“In discussions with our players and respecting how they felt about it, just kind of refrained from it at the moment,” Sparks Coach Derek Fisher said. “We’ve tried our best to help our team get better without pushing them too far in terms of workload.
“We tried to manage it as best we could. It makes a difference for those teams that have chosen to do that. It does have a positive impact and hopefully something we can get back to in 2022.”
Johnson added, “It’s just too many people to monitor. It’s hard enough to monitor 12 players, and so now we have to monitor eight or 10 guys with their family and whatever. So we just didn’t really want to take the chance.”
The absence of male practice players had a legitimate impact on the day-to-day operation of WNBA teams and the quality of play on game day. Many work behind the scenes doing additional duties, mopping sweat off the floor and anything else that needs to be done at the time. The men in Washington helped work with Delle Donne as she neared her return from a pair of back surgeries.
The relationship is symbiotic to the ultimate benefit of the product on the floor.
“They’re good guys, too,” Lynx guard Kayla McBride said. “They’re always staying around rebounding for us. Just solid guys. So we’re thankful to have them.”
Read more from The Post: