“It is [significant],” Minnesota Lynx assistant coach and Hall of Famer Katie Smith said. “Part of it is wear and tear. Practice has to be a little bit shorter because [the players are] going all the time. They don’t have as much rest and reps. People are banged up. It’s much better that they don’t have to be in there. You can do your normal drills rather than having just eight or nine people in practice and not being able to play five-on-five or rely on older folks like myself to try to jump in and do something. It’s not giving them what they need.