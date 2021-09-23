The Panthers added quarterback Sam Darnold in the offseason and are seeking a turnaround after going 5-11 last season in Matt Rhule’s rookie year as an NFL head coach. They have beaten the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints in their first two games, both at home. But the Jets are, well, the Jets. And the Saints have endured a nomadic stretch away from New Orleans following Hurricane Ida, were missing eight assistant coaches because of coronavirus issues and had their defensive lineup depleted by injuries.