In the run-up to that, the Europeans have been using old terms such as “Belfry,” yakking about having known Seve Ballesteros personally and yammering about the fun of Brookline even in defeat. (Points of information: The Belfry is the English course that held the Ryder Cup in 1985, 1989 and 1993 and where Westwood first beheld the event as a pup in 1989. Ballesteros captained Europe at the Ryder Cup in 1997 and holds a vivid place in the historical bloodstream of the event, having played in it eight times. Brookline is the Massachusetts course where in 1999 the United States staged a loud comeback victory.)