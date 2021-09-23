“That’s quite relevant when you’re playing an away match,” Europe captain Padraig Harrington said of the 38.
“We’re not coming with bad experiences,” said captain Steve Stricker of the United States, which has lost seven of the past nine and nine of the past 12, the kind of reality that can call for six rookies. “I see that as a positive.”
The answer to the riddle begins Friday morning with four foursomes matches (with Europeans listed first): Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas; Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland vs. Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa; Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger; and Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
In the run-up to that, the Europeans have been using old terms such as “Belfry,” yakking about having known Seve Ballesteros personally and yammering about the fun of Brookline even in defeat. (Points of information: The Belfry is the English course that held the Ryder Cup in 1985, 1989 and 1993 and where Westwood first beheld the event as a pup in 1989. Ballesteros captained Europe at the Ryder Cup in 1997 and holds a vivid place in the historical bloodstream of the event, having played in it eight times. Brookline is the Massachusetts course where in 1999 the United States staged a loud comeback victory.)
With nine of the 12 Americans having played either zero Ryders (six) or one Ryder (three), well, their idea of a geezer telling old stories is the 37-year-old Johnson, that current giant ranked second in the world and sure to win more majors (plural) and whose Ryder Cup experience dates from 2010. That time, in Wales, he cracked his driver on the range on Thursday afternoon, he recollected, “and of course all the [equipment] trucks had just left” — a fate that sounds more country song than old story.
Westwood started in 1997. By now, his teammate and four opponents from that Friday have the ages 64, 61, 60, 57 and 49. The teammate was Nick Faldo.
Garcia started in 1999, but he tells a story of being on the junior team in 1995 at Oak Hill in New York and having Ballesteros pull him into the ropes on the 12th hole, “talking a little bit and explaining things to me.”
Poulter, that Ryder Cup maestro with a gorgeous 14-6-2 record, got going in 2004, as did Casey.
The ages of those four Europeans are 48, 41, 45 and 44, respectively, for a team that is collectively 66 years older than the United States.
“Listen, the captain that week was Seve Ballesteros,” Westwood said of 1997. “There may have been one or two people over many generations who have been as passionate as Seve about the game of golf, but I doubt there’s been many as passionate about the Ryder Cup as Seve was. ... You just fed off him, really.”
Westwood has fed all the way into his whopping 11th Ryder Cup, tying Faldo’s record. The idea is that his storehouse of knowledge, plus the other storehouses of knowledge, will keep the nerve endings from revolting deleteriously. The idea of the United States approach is that such storehouses would be haunted houses.
“We have a team with no scar tissue,” said American second-time contestant Tony Finau, the No. 9 player in the world. “There’s only a handful of us that has even played in a Ryder Cup, and a few of those, we have winning records. So we actually don’t have guys on our team that have lost a lot in Ryder Cups.”
So where others see six rookies, Finau sees six with proper hunger and helpful unaffectedness. “I see six — I see 12 guys that are confident, and none of us are wide-eyed,” he said. “And I’m not saying that I didn’t see that in Paris [in the debacle of 2018], but there’s a certain feel, I feel like, and the only reason I see this is a big one is because I think the culture of American golf is changing in that ... we are so much younger.”
American recollections of Ryder Cups past tilt toward the shallower, reaching one extreme in the case of Ryder Cup rookie Schauffele, the smart, witty San Diegan who won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. “Going back [to childhood], no, it was not [must-see TV],” Schauffele said. “I kind of watched golf to fall asleep on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. I’d practice in the morning with my dad, and then watch football at like 1, Chargers game, 1:05 on CBS, and then my dad would turn golf on and I’d fall asleep and I’d wake up for the Sunday night football game. That was kind of my childhood.”
He said: “Yeah, the Ryder Cup, I’ve seen highlights. ... As a kid just like any other kid, you see Tiger [Woods] in red, and he wasn’t wearing red at Ryder Cups unless that was one of the team outfits. Those were kind of the things I dreamt of as a kid.”
The Americans don’t have the Ryder Cup in their bones so much, so it’s possible for Koepka to give an interview to Golf Digest describing the difficulties and differences of Ryder Cup week, then have that construed as a complaint about not wanting to play, then spend part of Thursday calling such reactions misconstrued. The week is different for young Americans, but it’s not all that much different for older Europeans who have done it again and again.
Meanwhile, the Europeans have Poulter, who said the excitement mounts “when the alarm goes off in the morning. You know it’s coming. It’s been building all week. It’s exciting.” With his spirited Ryder history and his exultations at Medinah in 2012 (during the famed European comeback), he’s an unsurpassed advocate of match play.
“You know what you have to do when you tee up on the first hole,” he said. “You can control a match. You can dictate a match. You can play certain shots to try and put your opponent under pressure. You can’t do that in stroke play really. ... It’s just a fun game of chess, to be honest, to enjoy what that means, that you’re under pressure right from the get-go.”
There’s Garcia, the all-time leader in Ryder Cup points (25½), who said: “Obviously the excitement that I get when I come into the Ryder Cups, it’s something that I can’t describe. I can’t tell you what happens, but it happens.”
Does such steadily gained knowledge outweigh youth? “At the end of the week,” Harrington said, “the experience versus the non-experience will be thrashed out many times.”
Read more: