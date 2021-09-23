But: “I think more to do with the home setup is a big part of it. Clearly the home captain gets a choice in how the golf course is set up, and he’s going to do everything he can in that setup to get it to favor his players. I think that has a big effect on it, to be honest, just really the setup of the golf course. You can set up a golf course to be tough, or you can set up a golf course to be loads of birdies, as in any week on tour. But the home captain gets to make that decision, and I think it has a big influence.