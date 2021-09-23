They went 16½-11½ to Europe in Scotland in 2014, 17-11 to the United States in Minnesota in 2016 and 17½-10½ to Europe near Paris in 2018. It suggests an event with a chance at becoming a well-attended fait accompli. As with Mississippi vs. Alabama in college football, you might tune in just on the off chance of an upset.
“I don’t feel like playing away is getting any easier,” Rory McIlroy said Tuesday. “If anything, it’s probably getting a little tougher.”
In just two of these alleged fracases in this century has the ocean-crossing party gone back across the ocean with the trophy. In 2004, an outlier rout, the Europeans trounced the Americans, 18½-9½, in Oakland Hills in Michigan, and in 2012, an outlier rally, Europe awakened Sunday with a hard 10-6 deficit and went to sleep Monday night after a 14½-13½ win and a Sunday night bacchanal.
“Don’t want this day to end,” captain Bernhard Langer said in 2004, and so it sort of didn’t.
“I actually can’t believe what’s happened,” Ryder Cup maestro Ian Poulter said in 2012. “It’s just unbelievable.”
Those occasions have proved rare enough that they have managed to parade the lore of the Ryder Cup across the ensuing years and the ensuing home romps.
“I think winning any Ryder Cup is huge, and it’s a monumental achievement for all that are involved,” McIlroy said, “but I think over the years winning a Ryder Cup on the road has just become more meaningful for some reason. We experienced it in 2012, which from a European perspective is probably one of the best days in the Ryder Cup that we’ve ever had in history. I’d certainly love to have that feeling again.”
Rankings-wise, the dozen American players include eight of the world’s top 10 players and an average ranking of 8.9; the Europeans include one of the top 10 (No. 1 Jon Rahm) and an average ranking of 30.83. Conversely, the European team has 38 Ryder Cup experiences stashed in its minds, while the Americans have 12.
And conversely to all of that, all of that might matter less than does another factor.
“I think obviously you’ve got the fans,” Europe captain and six-time player Padraig Harrington said, but that’s not the one.
But: “I think more to do with the home setup is a big part of it. Clearly the home captain gets a choice in how the golf course is set up, and he’s going to do everything he can in that setup to get it to favor his players. I think that has a big effect on it, to be honest, just really the setup of the golf course. You can set up a golf course to be tough, or you can set up a golf course to be loads of birdies, as in any week on tour. But the home captain gets to make that decision, and I think it has a big influence.
“Traditionally certainly it would be tough to beat the U.S. on their home style of golf course, and as we’ve done in Europe, we’ve shown it’s pretty darned hard to beat us if we’re picking one of our courses that’s naturally suited to our games [less fairway, more foliage]. It really is about picking the right venue and also then styling that golf course to suit your players.”
Well, then, get this: At 7,790 yards, Whistling Straits becomes the longest course in the history of an event that began in 1927 in Worcester, Mass., to which the players arriving from overseas arrived over seas, on ships. That ought to suit the United States, land of bigger land and bigger courses and big booming as a treasured ethic from tyke years on up. While some Europeans didn’t play many rounds in the United States and played those few on harder courses, they do hail from a continent of courses with a keener appreciation of par.
As for Harrington’s mention of a “loads-of-birdies” course, the 2015 PGA Championship here did have loads of them, with 16 players finishing at double digits under par, with winner Jason Day at a big, fat 20 under. As for birdie average in the season just completed, McIlroy finished No. 1, Rahm No. 2 and Viktor Hovland No. 6, so the Europeans do have some dudes, but then the United States’ players finished at Nos. 3, 7, 9, 10, 11, T-12, 14, 15, T-16, T-16, 19 and 23, an entire team in the top 23.
“But then again,” McIlroy said, “I haven’t been here in a few years, and you first look at the golf course again, and it seems somewhat familiar, and it doesn’t look like a typical American golf course.”
If it’s windy by the seaside, it could usher the Europeans back to childhood even if almost all of them do play over here.
Where the issue of advantage will be airtight is in that other factor Harrington mentioned: the fans. The fans will return to an event named “2020 Ryder Cup” that got shoved out of 2020 into 2021 largely because a Ryder Cup without fans would have constituted sacrilege. The fan factor might be sterner than ever given international travel hurdles.
“The sports fans of Wisconsin turn out in droves,” said Wisconsinite Steve Stricker, the American captain and a three-time Ryder Cup player. “They’re very — they’ll be loud. They’ll be pro-U.S., right, which we’re hoping for. But we’re also hoping they don’t cross the line, which we’ve seen at some other Ryder Cups throughout the years. Yeah, I expect good, rowdy fans."
As the absent Patrick Reed put it in 2016, “It’s the first time I’ve ever played in a home crowd.” That meant: “It gets you going and keeps you going. If you hit a bad shot, they pick up you so you can get out of it. If you hit a good shot, it just builds more momentum over the putts.”
From the other side spoke a veteran who doesn’t mind some heckling: Ian Poulter, 14-6-2 in six appearances lifetime.
“It’s a great buzz,” Poulter said. “You only have to look around and all the grandstands are red. Everything that you look at, the fans, 98 percent are obviously going to be U.S. fans this week. It’s difficult from start to finish. It’s hard. It’s not easy to play away from home. As much as we feel comfortable as a team, to know we’re underdogs, to know that, we have to play extra special this week to get the job done.”
Then there’s the extreme end of heckling, always primed to grab some attention. For that, a recollection came from the oldest horse in the barn, 10-time Ryder Cup veteran Lee Westwood, here for an 11th turn.
“I got called a turd at Hazeltine in 2016,” he said, “and that’s the first time I’ve been called a turd since I was about 12 years of age in a playground, I think. So that really made me and [former caddie] Billy [Foster] chuckle, that one.”