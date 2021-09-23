Consider the legendary Babe. In 1918, Ruth made 20 pitching appearances (including 19 starts) and played the outfield in 59 games. It was his first season as anything but a pitcher and pinch-hitter and he compiled a mark of 6.8 wins above replacement over Boston’s 126-game schedule. Ruth would produce other, more valuable seasons later on as a pure hitter — such as when he produced 14.5 WAR while playing outfield for the Yankees in 1923 — but 1918 was the last season anybody provided such high value as both a position player and a pitcher. That is, until Ohtani came along.