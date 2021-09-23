MILWAUKEE — People always seem to forget Adam Wainwright would be the hardest throwing guy on at least a few entire continents if he were pitching there instead. These days, everyone keeps asking him how he is pulling this off, how a guy with an 89 mile per hour fastball is somehow staging a credible Cy Young campaign during a late playoff push at age 40. But Wainwright suggests those people are missing the point. Plop him onto Antarctica, he thinks, or even maybe parts of Europe, and he might as well be Bob Gibson.