“For much of the world, I’m a very hard thrower,” Wainwright argued before his red-hot St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of a four-game series this week. He may be right. He was also kidding.
Because in this part of the world, Wainwright is better described as wily, the kind of guy who won’t blow hitters away — though he feigned offense when presented with that notion. His colleagues in the Cardinals rotation, at least the ones that have been healthy as St. Louis won 11 straight games to pull themselves into the second National League Wild Card spot, would need some creative stats sorting to look like fireballers, too.
Similarly, the Cardinals would likely be the most powerful offense on some continents. But with the 18th-best OPS in the majors and fewer homers than all but eight teams, they do not earn that descriptor here. Some places, their bullpen might lead in spin rate or velocity or even strikeouts. That place is not the 2021 playoff picture.
But the Cardinals are far and away the best defensive team in the majors having converted 44 outs above average and accumulated a dozen more defensive runs saved than the next closest team. At a time when many teams play a game centered on the three true outcomes that avoid defense all together, the Cardinals are trying to ride a rotation with the fourth-lowest average velocity in the majors, a good defense, and some late-season magic into the playoffs and beyond.
“We’ve kind of scrapped. We’ve pieced some things together,” Wainwright said. “Right now, we’re in a good situation where we’re controlling our own destiny, which is all you can ask for.”
As compelling as their unorthodoxy is, they may have a hard-thrower or two on the way. Jack Flaherty threw to hitters before Tuesday’s game, and Manager Mike Shildt couldn’t stop himself from smiling when he was asked if Flaherty may work his way back to full-bore by opening a game or two for the Cardinals down the stretch. Promising reliever Dakota Hudson was scratched from a rehab start Wednesday in case the major league team needed him imminently. More 100 mile per hour fastballs may soon be on the way, just in time for October.
But to even come close to playing meaningful games during the last few weeks of the season, the Cardinals had to get creative. When they traded for struggling veterans Jon Lester and J.A. Happ at the deadline, more than a few eyebrows lifted in front offices around the league. The Cardinals were on the periphery of contention then, and neither pitcher seemed like the type to emerge as a season-altering force.
When he was traded from the Twins, Happ owned a 6.77 ERA. He has a 4.33 ERA since, and that includes a one-inning clunker in which he allowed seven runs. Lester was pitching to a 5.02 ERA with the Nationals. He is pitching to a 2.59 ERA in September.
“I think that’s buying into the changes I need to make or needed to make,” Lester said after his start Monday night against the Brewers. “You feel uncomfortable because it’s not what you’ve done. You just have to buy in and try to execute pitches.”
Lester credits Wainwright and veteran catcher Yadier Molina with helping him read hitters better, with helping him navigate lineups differently. He credits pitching coach Mike Maddux for helping him adjust his approach just when it looked like he might not have much left to give. At age 37, Lester has been a grizzled veteran at nearly every stop in his career. But in St. Louis, he found a battery-mate and teammate who had already proven they could overcome the effects of age. And in Maddux, he found someone who could simplify what often seemed complicated.
“Instead of trying to make your pitches better, why don’t we try to spend time making better pitches,” Maddux said. “You get caught up in the movement charts and spin and all this. Well, a located pitch always works. It really doesn’t matter what the metrics are. That’s making better pitches.”
For Lester and Happ, making better pitches has mostly meant choosing better pitches — shaking up the mix. Lester has thrown more two-seamers and fewer cutters since joining St. Louis. Happ has thrown more two-seamers and fewer sliders. Both have thrown in less than they did earlier this season. Both are throwing out more.
“These two guys, their strong suits all the way through have been pitching inside. We still pitch inside,” Maddux said. “But instead of going 70-30, we might go 50-50, and customize to each hitter.”
The result has not been a transformation as much as adaptation. With a defense like the one the Cardinals have, Lester and Happ can follow Wainwright’s lead. While Wainwright’s curveball and well-placed two-seamers can rack up strikeouts when he needs them, much of the right-hander’s success is due to his ability to get the kind of contact his defense can handle: Only four starters in baseball allow a higher percentage of contact than Wainwright, against whom hitters make contact on 80.8 percent of their swings entering Thursday.
“I told Harrison [Bader] this the other day: There’s been a couple points in the season where I’ve had a hitter up with not the most power, maybe a lefty without the most power, and I get into a count where I can’t walk him, but I don’t want to extend my pitch count that inning anymore,” Wainwright said.
“So I throw him a little sinker down and away and let him fly out to Harrison in center. Hit it as far as you want to center field. He’s gonna catch it. Sometimes that’s what happens, he hits a flyball to center and you think, wow, that’s pretty great. But sometimes what happens is you make a better pitch because you have confidence.”
Only four teams have allowed more contact than the Cardinals. Only one pitching staff in the majors has generated fewer swings and misses. Only 10 pitching staffs will make the playoffs. As of this moment, the Cardinals — who didn’t necessarily begin the season hoping to break the mold, but certainly ended up there — will be one of them.
“We’ve done a really good job of modifying our staff a little bit to create a little bit more of an advantage — to take advantage of our advantage, our defense,” Shildt said.
“You prepare for the black and the white. Then the season starts, the games start, and the gray takes place,” he added. “You adapt and adjust.”