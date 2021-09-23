“The thing about the XFL that was cool is that there was a lot of incentives, so when you won, you got like a $4,000 bonus,” Heinicke recalled this week. “The team that won, you go back to the locker room and there are Bud Light Seltzers there for you. I want to say there were four 24-packs of Bud Light Seltzers there. … With that and everyone just winning $4,000, we were all pretty pumped, so we were having a good time in there. That was a cool thing about the XFL.”