It’s completely possible, because Koepka has already drawn the distinction: I play an individual sport. Now I’m being asked to shift to a team mentality. Koepka has been quite clear that his motivation lies in the majors. Why, look at his results in the last three of those this year: tied for second at the PGA Championship, tied for fourth at the U.S. Open, tied for sixth at the British Open. His three most recent non-majors: tied for 54th, tied for 31st, tied for 22nd, before a withdrawal at the Tour Championship.