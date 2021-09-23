Northwest Coach Travis Hawkins, 30, has also had to adjust to seeing both sides of the ball. A former defensive back who spent time in the Arena Football League and Canadian Football League after signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Hawkins also serves as the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator. He said he’ll get so caught up talking strategy with his defense that he’ll forget the team’s offense is on the field and need his attention, too.