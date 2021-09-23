“You see the game totally differently,” Starks, 37, said. “I used to watch games and say ‘Let me see what the [defensive] tackle did or the end did.’ Now I’m watching the whole scheme on both sides of the ball.”
Northwest Coach Travis Hawkins, 30, has also had to adjust to seeing both sides of the ball. A former defensive back who spent time in the Arena Football League and Canadian Football League after signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Hawkins also serves as the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator. He said he’ll get so caught up talking strategy with his defense that he’ll forget the team’s offense is on the field and need his attention, too.
“It’s one of those moments you remember you’re the head coach now,” Hawkins said.
Starks and Hawkins, both in their first year guiding programs, are enduring similar learning experiences. But the teams they inherited, and the on-field situations they must confront, could not be more different.
Northwest has won three state titles and finished as the Maryland 4A runner-up in 2019. Heading into their game at Richard Montgomery on Friday, the No. 11 Jaguars (3-0) have yet to give up a point this season.
“It’s great to know these are players that absolutely want to get better day in and day out,” Hawkins said. “They don’t need too much motivation because they know what it means to play for [Northwest].”
Starks faces a more daunting climb in Manassas Park. The Cougars won just six games from 2013 to 2017 and went without a varsity program in 2018 because of low participation. Entering their game at Monroe (Va.) on Friday, the Cougars (0-3) have yet to score this season.
Starks, looking for coaching work last school year, joined the Cougars’ staff as defensive line/offensive line coach in part because Virginia was the only local region to have a season. And working for one of the area’s more established programs didn’t really appeal to him, he said. He wanted a challenge. He was handed one when Coach Mike Kelly stepped down at the end of the spring.
“I’m trying to change the mind-set,” Starks said. “It’s definitely not easy. … Some of these kids, not only had they never played before but they don’t even watch football.”
Starks was a standout basketball and football player at Charles County’s Westlake High (2001 graduate). He said he couldn’t help but notice how much high school football has changed since he played it.
“The rules [have changed.] Things have gotten a little softer. Things are not as strict,” he said. “So I’ve had to battle with that, try to change the culture to get kids committed.”
Hawkins, who graduated from Quince Orchard in 2009, also believes the high school game has gotten less physical over the past decade.
“You can get flagged pretty easily; you can get thrown out of the game,” Hawkins said. “So you just have to find other ways to coach them. Can’t necessarily teach them how you used to play.”
For both coaches, the first month of this season has been a learning opportunity. Both said they’ve had to get used to the wide-ranging responsibilities of their job: worrying about GPAs, study halls, administrators, parents, uniforms, buses, practice schedules and more.
As they wade through that chaos, Hawkins and Starks said connecting with their players is their greatest tool.
“I know how fast high school football goes,” Hawkins said. “Even being here since 2019, it’s crazy seeing some of those kids play their last year. So I’ve tried to tell them how fast that is, how much they’ll miss playing football at the high school level.”
