Demus noticed he had talent around when he entered high school, and as a ninth-grader, he attracted some college interest. That helped him see the path forward. But over the past few years, his motivation crystallized. Not long before he reported to campus to begin his college career, Demus lost his father, whom he viewed as a role model. Demus’s dad died in a motorcycle accident, and the son who shares his name has had to navigate the past few years without him. Now Demus wants to make his mother and younger brother proud.