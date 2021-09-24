Steve Crounse coached Zach at Northern High for the quarterback’s first two years of high school, and when Steve took an assistant coaching job at DeMatha last year, Zach followed him. Zach wasn’t sure how his dad would respond to him playing on a different team. During that car ride, Steve expressed support.
In July, Zach returned to Northern. With his team’s 41-12 win over St. Charles on Friday night in Owings, the senior has led the Patriots to a 4-0 start. Zach is spearheading one of Maryland’s most dynamic offenses, which has averaged 37.5 points per game.
Midway through his freshman season in 2018, Zach took over Northern’s quarterback duties. Zach was Steve’s third son to play quarterback under him. While coaching Patuxent in the mid-2010s, Steve guided his older sons, Tyler and Reese, to state championship game appearances.
Steve departed for DeMatha in February 2020, and Zach enrolled there a few months later. Zach believed playing football and baseball for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powerhouse would refine his skills and provide more playing opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic. While he served as the Stags’ backup quarterback this past spring, however, Zach felt envious watching his longtime friends at Northern win their three games in Calvert County’s condensed season.
By July, Zach was playing with Northern in its seven-on-seven league.
“I thought coming back that people wouldn’t respect me,” Zach said, “wouldn’t like me because I left in the first place .”
He couldn’t have been more wrong.
“It was a dream come true,” Northern wide receiver Cody Howard said. “We knew he could throw the [dang] ball. It was a perfect fit. We love him as a brother. We always have.”
Richard Holzer took over Northern’s program in April 2020 after coaching Mount Saint Joseph to the 2019 Maryland Independent Athletic Association A Conference title. He implemented the run-and-shoot offense, which Holzer said Zach has mastered faster than most signal-callers he has trained. Against St. Charles (2-1), Zach threw four touchdown passes before he sat out the fourth quarter.
In school, Zach often heard from classmates during his first stint at Northern that he only played because his dad was the coach. At home, Steve’s coaching often continued at the dinner table. For the first time in high school, Zach has been relieved of those stresses.
“It’s a lot more fun now watching film and not being so life-or-death about what’s going on and what he has to do,” Steve Crounse said. “That’s in Rich’s hands now.”
