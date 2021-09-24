A 3-inch-by-3½-inch Caesars Sportsbook patch, including the gaming company’s goblet logo, will appear on the upper right chest of Washington’s red home and blue alternate sweaters next season. The team is still in talks with potential sponsors for its road white jerseys; sportsbook ads may only be worn at home by franchises in markets where sports betting is legal.
Financial terms of the multiyear deal were not disclosed, but league and team executives have suggested jersey sponsorships could be at least as valuable as arena naming rights deals, which in the case of Washington’s Capital One Arena amounts to $10 million per year. Jim Van Stone, Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s president of business operations and chief commercial officer, didn’t dispute that notion, calling the Caesars jersey partnership “significant in terms of value.”
While European sports leagues have featured advertising on uniforms for years, North American leagues have been more resistant to using their players as billboards.
MLS and the WNBA began allowing teams to sell ads on uniforms in 2007 and 2009, respectively. When the NBA announced it would become the first of the four major North American professional leagues to feature sponsor logos on game jerseys — in the form of a 2½-inch-square patch — beginning in the 2017-18 season, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, with a nod to the history and tradition of hockey jerseys, said his league had no intention of following suit.
“It would take an unusual circumstance — which I would define as a lot of money that I’m having trouble comprehending right now — for us to even be thinking about it,” Bettman said at the time.
Three years later, an unusual circumstance arrived in the form of the coronavirus pandemic. Forbes reported league revenue declined 14 percent and operating income was down 68 percent during the 2019-20 season, which was completed in a bubble environment without fans. For the first time since 2001, the average NHL team value decreased.
To recoup some of that lost revenue, the NHL permitted teams to sell advertising on players’ helmets last season. Bettman said the initiative, which launched as a one-year trial, helped retain more than $100 million and will continue this season and beyond. The Capitals, who have worn a sponsor patch on their practice jerseys since 2016, have a multiyear agreement with Capital One as their helmet sponsor.
After the NHL’s jersey advertising program was approved in August, Monumental worked to finalize a deal with Caesars. Three months earlier, the Caesars by William Hill sportsbook opened in Capital One Arena, making it the first U.S. professional sports venue with a sportsbook inside its walls.
“We’ve been one of the most successful teams in the NHL, certainly over the last decade, and there was some heavy interest there,” Van Stone said of the companies the Capitals considered for their first jersey sponsor. “We decided to move quickly. Caesars has become a really important partner of ours.”
Van Stone said the jerseys will be available for sale with or without the sponsor patch. He understands some fans will want to wear exactly what players are sporting on the ice, while others might prefer the more traditional, ad-free design.
“The NHL understands the value of the iconic look of team uniforms and brands,” Van Stone said. “I see this as a really great starting point.”
Monumental Sports & Entertainment has been in discussions with several global companies to replace Geico as the jersey sponsor for the Wizards and Mystics, as well as its G League franchise, the Capital City Go-Go, and its NBA 2K League team, Wizards District Gaming. Van Stone said MSE hopes to have the new sponsor in place before the NBA season begins.
