MLS and the WNBA began allowing teams to sell ads on uniforms in 2007 and 2009, respectively. When the NBA announced it would become the first of the four major North American professional leagues to feature sponsor logos on game jerseys — in the form of a 2½-inch-square patch — beginning in the 2017-18 season, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, with a nod to the history and tradition of hockey jerseys, said his league had no intention of following suit.