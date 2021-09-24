3. N.C. State: What is the signature victory of the Dave Doeren era in Raleigh? It’s a true puzzler and reflective of a résumé filled with solid teams and absent any truly great ones. The Wolfpack is 4-17 against ranked teams in his eight-plus seasons, having doubled the victory total last year with squeakers over Pitt and Liberty. On paper, the best win in that span might have come against Lamar Jackson’s Louisville in 2017. Emotionally, it was probably a bowl-bid-clinching upset of North Carolina in 2016. Maybe that changes on both fronts with a vulnerable Clemson team arriving at Carter-Finley Stadium this week.