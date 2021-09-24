They looked like a team with a win in hand: confident and jovial. For years, Heritage has seen that late-game look across the field. The program won just one game in 2019 and two last spring. Older, more experienced opponents would coast by them, building multi-touchdown leads.
Now, Heritage was enjoying that privilege. Even better, the players knew Friday’s win would push them to 5-0, just the second time in program history Heritage has achieved such a start.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Pride Coach Joe Cockerham said. “We have a handful of kids that are now third-year starters. I appreciate them keeping with it and staying with the program. And not transferring, which is obviously so popular around here.”
The team truly announced its arrival last week, when it beat Tuscarora, a consistent contender in Loudoun County, for the first time since 2011. Just five months earlier, the team had lost to the Huskies, 43-0. But Heritage hung tough this time, opening the door for a late touchdown to flip the script and give them a win.
“These juniors and seniors are seeing that all the butt-kicking we took is finally paying off for us,” Cockerham said.
The newfound success has required the team to find a balance between celebration and concentration. After years of futility, nobody wants to take this early-season success for granted. But there are bigger goals now. As Cockerham put it, if the Tuscarora victory is the highlight of the season, it will feel like a failure.
“All that work comes together in games like this and Tuscarora,” senior quarterback Braden Smith said. “Every game we come to prove ourselves and show all that we’ve been through was worth it.”
After a quiet first half Friday in Aldie, Heritage came out swinging in the second. The Pride picked apart Lightridge (2-3), Loudoun County’s newest high school, in a 22-point third quarter. Smith threw for four touchdowns on the night, and senior running back Sean Robinson added two of his own. Heritage’s defense forced four turnovers.
“For the past two seasons, every time we’re going to sleep we’re thinking about success like this,” Robinson said. “We’ve been dreaming of it. We’ve manifested this with hard work.”
