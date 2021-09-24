“It was like Christmas morning for all of us,” he said. “Only more so because we’d waited so long for it. Winning the game was great, seeing all the work the kids had put in pay off. But just to be out there playing football again was the best feeling.”
For eight Ivy League football teams, Saturday was a Christmas Day everyone waited 665 days for — dating from the Saturday before Thanksgiving in 2019, when Dartmouth and Yale tied for the conference title.
“It was the waiting … and the waiting,” said University of Pennsylvania Coach Ray Priore, whose team won at Bucknell on Saturday. “First we canceled spring practice. Then we canceled the fall schedule. Then there was talk we might play in the spring like a lot of [Football Championship Series] schools were doing. That didn’t happen. We were constantly adjusting, redesigning, changing our approach. I’ve been at Penn [as an assistant and now head coach] for 35 years, and it was almost like having a new job.”
In March 2020, the Ivy League was the first Division I conference to cancel its basketball tournament. Then, unlike the Big Ten and Pac-12, it stuck to its cancellation of the football season — and its basketball season last fall and winter. Nov. 9 will be Christmas for the league’s basketball teams.
“My only regret in the whole thing,” Murphy said with a laugh, “is that I didn’t invest in Zoom before it all started.”
Life became video meetings — for players, for coaches, for everyone. When players were finally allowed back in weight rooms in the spring, it was only in small groups for limited periods of time.
Recruiting, as for everyone else in college sports, became a virtual exercise. “We never got to meet the kids or the parents we were recruiting,” Dartmouth Coach Buddy Teevens said. “They never got to see our campus — we gave them virtual tours. They never got to meet our players or coaches. The first time we met our recruiting class for this fall was when they got to campus in the summer. It was pretty weird for everyone on a lot of levels.”
Except for Columbia, which was dealing with strict New York City protocols, the football teams did get to hold spring practice — with no hitting — but that was a lot better than nothing.
“I think the most emotional day for me was the first day of spring practice,” Princeton Coach Bob Surace said. “No one was allowed in the locker room, so everyone changed outside. But when we came on the field, there we were face-to-face for the first time in more than a year. Some of the guys didn’t even know one another because the 2020 freshmen hadn’t been on campus in the fall. But just the idea that we were getting ready to play football meant so much to all of us.”
The NCAA granted all players an extra year of eligibility, which was especially meaningful in the Ivy League, where seniors hadn’t gotten to play a single 2020 snap. Not all came back for a fifth year; a few already had jobs lined up or had been accepted to graduate schools by the time the NCAA ruling came down in February.
Some were recruited by Football Bowl Subdivision schools to be grad transfers. Harvard lost players to Wake Forest, Virginia and Penn State — “All are starters,” Murphy noted. Everyone lost at least a couple of graduate transfers.
“I understood it completely,” Columbia Coach Al Bagnoli said. “The kids had their degrees, and they had a chance to play football at the big-time level. I certainly didn’t blame them for wanting to do that.”
Because the Ivy League is the Ivy League, the NCAA granting a fifth year of eligibility didn’t make that fifth year an automatic. The Ivy League has never had redshirts, and getting a medical redshirt is about as easy as beating rush-hour traffic out of D.C. on a Friday afternoon in August.
The so-called “super-seniors” had to take a semester off from school to play this fall. Many did that, meaning for the first time in Ivy League history the coaches have five classes to coach — and more experience than ever. The NCAA made freshmen eligible in 1972. The Ivy League didn’t get around to it until 1993.
“For a long time, you only had three classes to work with,” said Teevens, who played quarterback at Dartmouth in the 1970s and coached there from 1987 to 1991 before returning in 2005. “Now we’ve got five. We’ve got two groups of seniors, which is great from a leadership standpoint but can make the locker room a little more crowded. What it’s really going to do, I think, is make the level of play this year higher than it’s ever been.”
Surace saw an example of the extra maturity the super-seniors can bring Saturday when linebacker Jeremiah Tyler, Princeton’s best defender and a serious NFL prospect, was called for targeting early in the game.
“You could look at the replay on the scoreboard and see clearly he’d hit the kid in the thigh,” Surace said. “But by rule, replay had to reverse it. Except replay was down. He had to come out. In an instant he went from being our best player on the field to our best cheerleader off it. A few years ago, he’d have gone nuts — justifiably.”
It took almost a quarter to fix replay. When it was fixed, Tyler was restored to the game.
Princeton, Dartmouth, Harvard, Columbia and Penn all opened with wins Saturday. Brown, Yale and Cornell lost.
“Winning was nice, no doubt,” Priore said. “But the best moment for me was looking at my guys in the locker room before the game. There wasn’t a lot of jumping around and rah-rah, just a look in their eyes that told me, ‘We are ready to play football again.’ I didn’t know if we would win, but I knew we’d play well.”
The word all the coaches came back to time and again was a simple one: joy. The joy of competing again, of playing a game they love, of getting back the camaraderie of the locker room, of helping freshmen — many of whom didn’t play last fall as high school seniors — mesh with older teammates.
There’s a sign on the concourse of the Palestra, Penn’s iconic basketball arena, which sits right next to Franklin Field, where the football team plays and practices.
It says: “To win the game is great. To play the game is greater. But to love the game is the greatest of all.”
There were about 1,000 people associated with Ivy League football — players, coaches, trainers, equipment people, staffers — who missed out on that love for 665 days.
Their wait finally ended Saturday. “We always sing our alma mater after every game,” Teevens said. “One of the fun parts of preseason is the freshmen having to learn the words. I watched them Saturday. Some had it. Some kept stumbling but giving it their all. That was the best moment for me — the joy of having that feeling again.”