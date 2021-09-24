“I think the most emotional day for me was the first day of spring practice,” Princeton Coach Bob Surace said. “No one was allowed in the locker room, so everyone changed outside. But when we came on the field, there we were face-to-face for the first time in more than a year. Some of the guys didn’t even know one another because the 2020 freshmen hadn’t been on campus in the fall. But just the idea that we were getting ready to play football meant so much to all of us.”