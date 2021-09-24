“After exhausting all possibilities, the opportunity to safely operate and execute a live event is just not feasible at this time,” longtime race director Rick Nealis said in a statement. “Though we had high hopes to welcome home our running community this October, we are excited to still be able to celebrate the 46th running of “The People’s Marathon” virtually. We are anxiously looking forward to next year when we can #RunWithTheMarines in person once again.”
Marathon events were scheduled from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31 in Arlington and Washington, D.C., with the marathon itself scheduled to be run on Halloween. Instead, the race will be held as a virtual event as it was a year ago. Last July organizers canceled the event for the first time since 1976.
That decision came after the Boston Marathon delayed then canceled its 2020 event last May, a month before New York City and two months ahead of Chicago. All three are currently scheduled to hold in-person events this year, with the Chicago Marathon set to be run a day before Boston on Oct. 10, and New York to follow a month later.
Marine Corps Marathon runners who were set to run in live events this year have the option to receive virtual entry to the same race they were scheduled to run, a full registration refund, or to defer entry to 2022 for no additional fee. Organizers said virtual marathon events must be completed between Oct. 1 and Nov. 10.
Next year’s race is scheduled for Oct. 30, 2022.