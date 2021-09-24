The game day operation doesn’t appear to have undergone any significant changes in the lead-up to Saturday’s game at Houston. Niumatalolo has been calling plays since the 2019 season and already spent plenty of time with the offense during practice. The adjustments made during the extra time from a bye week are of a different sort.
“You just go back to fundamentals,” Niumatalolo said. “I mean, we know what works. We’ve got to go back and execute. Every game is different, and we just have got to move on to the next one. We’ve just got to execute. … Just have to stay the course — a little adversity we’ve just got to keep fighting through.”
The Midshipmen have the worst scoring offense (5.0 points per game) in the nation, but Niumatalolo insists it isn’t a complete disaster. The offense posted 398 yards in a 49-7 loss to Marshall in the season opener, including 337 on the ground. Navy went 1 for 5 in the red zone, but at least it had success moving the ball. All of that disappeared against Air Force; the Mids managed just 68 yards, their fewest since 1966.
Niumatalolo points to a maddening inconsistency in running the triple option but calls the Marshall game proof that the offense isn’t broken.
“I think it’s a lot of things,” he said. “We have to do a better, first and foremost, job of putting our players in a position to be successful. We have to coach better. We have to practice better. We have to play better. Some of it is a confidence issue, too. We need something positive to happen to us. When you’re not playing very well, there’s a lot of things. There’s not one person, not one coach, not one position. There’s a lot of things that have got to get better.”
Quarterback has been an issue for Navy since Malcolm Perry departed after his record-setting 2019 season. Navy went 11-2 that year but has gone 3-9 since. The offense ranked 121st in the country last season at 16.6 points per game. Sophomore Tai Lavatai won the starting job for this year’s season opener but was benched late in the second quarter. Sophomore Xavier Arline entered, didn’t fare much better and was replaced by Lavatai, who was later injured and is working to return after he missed the Air Force game. The two are a combined 3-for-14 passing for 34 yards with an interception. They have 125 rushing yards on 48 attempts.
“It’s always great when you have a guy who’s established himself: You can rally around him, the kids rally around him, your whole program rallies around him,” Niumatalolo said. “It definitely helps. There’s very few schools or very few organizations, pro or college, that you can have dual quarterbacks. Normally it’s not good. You want to settle on a guy.”
The Navy captains called a players-only meeting in the wake of the losses and Jasper’s demotion. They’re still confident and understand that 10 games remain, including the entire American Athletic Conference slate. The athletic Cougars present plenty of issues Saturday. They have the No. 19 scoring defense in the nation, allowing 15 points per game. They surrendered seven points combined against Rice and Grambling after allowing Texas Tech to score 31 second-half points in a 38-21 season-opening loss.
Navy will look to reach double digits in points for the first time since a 51-37 loss to SMU last Halloween. The Midshipmen tallied a combined 13 points in the last three games of 2020, including a 15-0 loss to Army in the season finale.
“There were a lot of things that went down after Air Force,” fullback James Harris II said, “but the coaches made sure that we weren’t distracted, going on Twitter and reading posts that would distract us going into Houston. We just try to keep things normal. We still got the same coaches. So it’s like a big thing, just not being distracted by certain things.
“It’s really not that complicated — Navy football and how our offense works. Of course we’re learning from the losses that we have. So we’re going to have to make changes, but it’s nothing crazy to what it may seem like from the outside world. Just small things that build up and make one huge problem.”