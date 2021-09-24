Just past 7 a.m. Central time, the first Ryder Cup in three years got going in this remote and picturesque spot on Lake Michigan, beyond the cows and the corn, beyond the clogged two-lane roads of lengthy traffic delays, under a blue sky with a waning gibbous moon sticking around well after sunrise. American fans wore starred-and-striped clothing in the packed No. 1 grandstand. They made brief-burst boos of European players. On a bunker-rich course, Sergio Garcia began the day with a drive into a bunker off the left.
To win a match, the Europeans had to trot out the No. 1 player in the world, Jon Rahm, and the player with more Ryder Cup match points than any other ever, Garcia. Their decorated version of a Team Spain snared the first point, 3 and 1 over Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The other matches tilted the other way, and without much nerve-jangling.
Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, the renowned boomer and the world’s best iron player, won Match No. 2 by 3 and 2 over Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, Floridians who play well together, won Match No. 3 by 2 and 1 over Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick. Yet before Koepka and Berger clinched, Match No. 4 concluded after becoming the eye-widener of the morning, when Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, two Californian Ryder Cup rookie pups yet to see 30th birthdays, played shouting golf and made a bold case for a new preparation method for all sports teams.
They had sort of prepped in Napa.
They sipped or maybe even gulped there with their other halves, and then they got to Whistling Straits and made stomped grapes out of two Ryder Cup veterans.
Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy began that match with a combined 11 Ryder Cups of experience compared with the Americans’ zero, but they finished five holes with a combined zero holes won or halved compared with the Americans’ five.
Five down with five done, the Europeans didn’t win a hole until No. 10, then they also won No. 11 via an American bogey to nibble within three. Schauffele seemed so rattled by that lead erosion that he sent a humdinger of a tee shot to No. 12, within one foot, 10 inches. Even though Poulter countered that obvious birdie by making a nine-footer to halve the hole, the thing never got any closer.
Even Match No. 1, the one that went to Rahm and Garcia and made Garcia the all-time leader in Ryder Cup wins with 23, might get remembered for an American gem after No. 17 became the site of quite something. Europe had led since No. 7 and stood 2 up beginning the par-3 17th, but Thomas’s tee shot smacked the embankment right of the green and caromed off seemingly halfway to Michigan.
It meant that for the tandem’s second shot, Spieth had to play one of the better shots in the six-century history of golf. He began by staring at a wall of earth too tall — maybe 12 feet — to let him see the green. When he finally whacked his attempt, he had to skitter back down the hill to retain his balance, so far he seemed he might end up tumbling into the lake.
Well, the shot somehow landed five feet from the cup, and it looked like the United States even could win the hole, given Garcia had a five-footer upcoming himself. Then Thomas pulled the putt just by on the left, ending the match but not the American charge.
