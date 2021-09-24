No, seriously. You can look up the replay or box score. You can, uh, read about it in the newspaper. And if you were one of some 16,000 people in attendance, maybe save that ticket stub. Soto had reached safely in a team record 12 consecutive plate appearances. Beyond that, he had reached in 18 of 22 across the first five games of this road trip and more than 60 percent of his chances in September.