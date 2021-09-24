“Over the past year we’ve built an incredible leadership team and a robust strategy to move the Washington Football Team into a new era,” Wright said in the statement. “Julie Jensen and Scott Shepherd have been integral to helping us manage that transition and establish the foundation of our strategy and business plan as an organization.
“Julie and Scott are choosing to move on to pursue new and exciting opportunities, but we are deeply grateful to both of them for their contributions to our team and wish them the best in their next endeavors.”
Washington also promoted Greg Resh from chief financial officer to chief operating officer and named Amina Edwards, previously chief of staff, its senior vice president of corporate affairs and strategy.
Jensen joined the team in October 2020 to lead an overhaul of Washington’s business communications and corporate affairs. With her departure, Ashley Whitlock, who was hired in March, will become the primary spokesperson for the team’s business operations. Whitlock will still retain her current title of director of corporate communications.
Shepherd first joined the team’s in 2008 and stayed seven years before returning in 2019. When Wright was hired this past summer, Shepherd stayed on and was eventually promoted to his latest role, helping the new regime retain its corporate partnerships and establish new ones. He was one of only three holdovers from the previous regime, along with Chris Bloyer, senior vice president of operations and guest experience, and Doug Williams, the former head of player development who took on a new role on the business side last year as a senior adviser to Wright.
Resh joined the team in September 2020. His background made him an intriguing hire; he as an executive at NBCUniversal and as the CFO at Roc Nation, an entertainment company founded by Jay-Z in 2008. Resh will continue to oversee the financial operations but take on more responsibilities in operations to assume the COO title last held by Brian Lafemina, who was also president of business operations before he was fired in 2018.
As Wright leads Washington through a name change and a the early stages of developing a new stadium, he’s said he envisions the team becoming more than a football organization. Rather, he wants it to be viewed as a sports entertainment company, an industry in which Resh is well-versed.
“He’s a strategic thinker and a good partner,” Wright told The Washington Post in a sit-down interview over the summer. “ … He’s got this media and entertainment experience that is going to help us make that transition into a media and entertainment enterprise.”
Edwards, who worked with Wright at the consulting firm McKinsey & Co., was also his first hire after joining the team. The Harvard graduate has essentially been Wright’s No. 2 in business planning and remaking the front office. Now she will also oversee the team’s charitable and community work, as well as its corporate communications and engagement.