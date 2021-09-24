Shepherd first joined the team’s in 2008 and stayed seven years before returning in 2019. When Wright was hired this past summer, Shepherd stayed on and was eventually promoted to his latest role, helping the new regime retain its corporate partnerships and establish new ones. He was one of only three holdovers from the previous regime, along with Chris Bloyer, senior vice president of operations and guest experience, and Doug Williams, the former head of player development who took on a new role on the business side last year as a senior adviser to Wright.