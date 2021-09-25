Getting better, as their 20s become more distant memories, would seem difficult to do. Ovechkin’s 24 goals in a shortened 2020-21 season left him outside the top 10 in the NHL in that category for just the third time in his career. A big reason: He missed time with a leg injury and was hampered into the playoffs. Backstrom’s hip injury limited him in the playoffs, and now the team has no idea whether he will pull on the No. 19 sweater for opening night, Oct. 13 vs. the New York Rangers.