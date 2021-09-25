The team’s training camp starts next week, but its starting point guard won’t be there. When the top-seeded Sixers underachieved in the second round of the playoffs last season, the blame shifted entirely to Simmons — who, despite being a franchise cornerstone, refused to take shots in the fourth quarters, including passing up a dunk late in the Game 7 loss. Since the series had taken so much out of Coach Doc Rivers, he forgot his lines as Simmons’s hype man and accidentally told the truth when asked if the three-time all-star could run point on a championship team: “I don’t know the answer to that.”