All times Eastern
Time
Game
TV
Noon
No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin in Chicago
Fox
Noon
Texas Tech at Texas
ABC
Noon
Boise State at Utah State
CBS
Noon
LSU at Mississippi State
ESPN
Noon
Missouri at Boston College
ESPN2
Noon
Bowling Green at Minnesota
ESPNU
Noon
No. 2 Georgia at Vanderbilt
SEC Network
Noon
Richmond at Virginia Tech
ACC Network
Noon
Villanova at No. 6 Penn State
Big Ten Network
Noon
Ohio at Northwestern
Big Ten Network
Noon
SMU at TCU
Fox Sports 1
Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Army
CBS Sports Network
12:30
Central Connecticut at Miami
MASN
2:30
Washington State at Utah
Pac-12 Network
3:30
No. 14 Iowa State at Baylor
Fox
3:30
Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan
ABC
3:30
No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 16 Arkansas
CBS
3:30
No. 9 Clemson at North Carolina State
ESPN
3:30
Colorado State at No. 5 Iowa
Fox Sports 1
3:30
Texas San Antonio at Memphis
ESPNU
3:30
Louisville at Florida State
ESPN2
3:30
Illinois at Purdue
Big Ten Network
3:30
Kent State at Maryland
Big Ten Network
3:30
Wyoming at Connecticut
CBS Sports Network
4
Georgia State at No. 23 Auburn
SEC Network
4
Kansas at Duke
ACC Network
6
No. 24 UCLA at Stanford
Pac-12 Network
7
Tennessee at No. 11 Florida
ESPN
7
Kentucky at South Carolina
ESPN2
7
Navy at Houston
ESPNU
7
Nebraska at No. 20 Michigan State
Fox Sports 1
7:30
Southern Mississippi at No. 1 Alabama
SEC Network
7:30
West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma
ABC
7:30
Akron at No. 10 Ohio State
Big Ten Network
7:30
No. 21 North Carolina at Georgia Tech
ACC Network
8
Florida Atlantic at Air Force
Fox Sports 2
8
Indiana at Western Kentucky
CBS Sports Network
9:30
California at Washington
Pac-12 Network
10:15
South Florida at No. 15 BYU
ESPN2
10:30
Arizona at No. 3 Oregon
ESPN
10:30
Oregon State at USC
Fox Sports 1
10:30
Colorado at Arizona State
ESPNU
Notre Dame and Wisconsin somehow haven’t met since the 1964 season opener, which was Ara Parseghian’s first game as the Irish’s coach. Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams has touchdown runs of 51 and 43 yards in his past two games, but take away those two long scores and Fighting Irish running backs are averaging a paltry 2.6 yards per carry. Wisconsin will be quite familiar with Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan considering he started 18 games for the Badgers in 2018 and 2019 — leading the Badgers to the Big Ten title game and the Rose Bowl in the latter — before transferring after a 2020 season in which he never played despite having recovered from a preseason foot injury. Coan has eight touchdown passes over three games but was shaky two weeks ago against Toledo — he was sacked six times, threw a pick-six and lost a fumble — and then completed less than 50 percent of his passes against Purdue last weekend.
Arkansas hasn’t beaten Texas A&M in any of their nine annual meetings since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. It has been a fallow period overall for Arkansas: Over that span, it has finished with a winning record only three times and never finished a season ranked in the AP top 25. But second-year coach Sam Pittman has the Razorbacks at 3-0 for the first time since 2016, which also was their last bowl appearance. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is averaging 7.5 yards per carry and, in last week’s blowout of Georgia Southern, became the first Razorbacks quarterback to top 360 passing yards since that run to the Belk Bowl in 2016. A senior-heavy defense, meanwhile, got appreciably better with the addition of two Missouri transfers in defensive linemen Tre Williams and Markell Utsey. Arkansas is averaging 282.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks eighth nationally, but now goes up against a Texas A&M defense that has allowed 17 points over three games but also has been at least a little susceptible to the run, giving up 226 rushing yards to Kent State and 171 to Colorado. … Clemson-North Carolina State might be worth watching to see whether the Tigers are, in fact, not all that good for the first time in about a decade, especially on offense: Clemson has scored only 17 points in its two games against Football Bowl Subdivision competition, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has completed only 59 percent of his passes and is averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt. (Both rank last among ACC starting quarterbacks.) The Wolfpack similarly has struggled against top-flight competition, with a two-touchdown loss to Mississippi State sandwiched by blowouts of a pretty bad South Florida team and Furman of the Football Championship Subdivision.
There isn’t much to recommend for the night slate. Oklahoma hosts West Virginia coming off another somewhat shaky win, with Nebraska holding the Sooners to just 23 points, their lowest point total in five years. That, along with a season-opening squeaker over a Tulane team that had to flee its campus to avoid Hurricane Ida, suggests this year’s Sooners might not be as playoff-ready as previous versions. The Mountaineers are coming off a home win over Virginia Tech, one that they almost gagged away after throwing a late interception, but the Hokies could not punch it in on first and goal from the West Virginia 3-yard line.