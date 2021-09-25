Arkansas hasn’t beaten Texas A&M in any of their nine annual meetings since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. It has been a fallow period overall for Arkansas: Over that span, it has finished with a winning record only three times and never finished a season ranked in the AP top 25. But second-year coach Sam Pittman has the Razorbacks at 3-0 for the first time since 2016, which also was their last bowl appearance. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is averaging 7.5 yards per carry and, in last week’s blowout of Georgia Southern, became the first Razorbacks quarterback to top 360 passing yards since that run to the Belk Bowl in 2016. A senior-heavy defense, meanwhile, got appreciably better with the addition of two Missouri transfers in defensive linemen Tre Williams and Markell Utsey. Arkansas is averaging 282.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks eighth nationally, but now goes up against a Texas A&M defense that has allowed 17 points over three games but also has been at least a little susceptible to the run, giving up 226 rushing yards to Kent State and 171 to Colorado. … Clemson-North Carolina State might be worth watching to see whether the Tigers are, in fact, not all that good for the first time in about a decade, especially on offense: Clemson has scored only 17 points in its two games against Football Bowl Subdivision competition, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has completed only 59 percent of his passes and is averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt. (Both rank last among ACC starting quarterbacks.) The Wolfpack similarly has struggled against top-flight competition, with a two-touchdown loss to Mississippi State sandwiched by blowouts of a pretty bad South Florida team and Furman of the Football Championship Subdivision.