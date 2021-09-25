N.C. State’s 27-21 double-overtime defeat of No. 9 Clemson is a high-water moment in the nine-year Dave Doeren era, and it really doesn’t matter what the Tigers end up doing. There was immense psychological value in finally getting the better of a program that has run roughshod over the rest of the ACC for the last six years and elevated itself over the non-Florida State portion of the league well before that.