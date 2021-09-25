Three goals before halftime — two by Paul Arriola and one by Steven Birnbaum — all but put the outcome to rest as United (11-11-4) won at home for the seventh time in its past eight tries.
In his first appearance in two months, substitute Nigel Robertha scored in the second half for a 4-0 lead, but United got sloppy and conceded goals by Brandon Vázquez and former D.C. star Luciano Acosta in the last 10 minutes.
Bill Hamid’s third extraordinary save of the night prevented the visitors from pulling within a goal in the dying moments.
The lead was relatively comfortable, though, because United continued to exhibit a fluid, proactive attack. It has 10 goals in its past three home outings and 25 in 12 games at Audi Field. Julian Gressel was credited with three assists, raising his season total to 11 and placing him in the top three in MLS.
Although D.C. is sixth in the standings, it’s one point out of fourth and seven from second. Seven teams will advance to postseason. Saturday’s match before a crowd of 16,069 marked the start of a five-game stretch with four home matches.
The match also was Acosta’s first appearance at Audi Field since he left United after the 2019 season to join Mexican club Atlas. Before this season, he signed with Cincinnati.
Losada regained the services of defender Andy Najar, who filled the void left by Tony Alfaro (yellow card suspension). Forward Yordy Reyna and midfielder Yamil Asad were back from minor injuries. After two appearances as a substitute, forward Edison Flores rejoined the starting lineup.
Already facing long odds in another miserable season, Cincinnati (4-13-8 overall and 1-8-7 in its past 16 games) needed to compensate for the loss of two starters to red card suspensions: forward Isaac Atanga and midfielder Alvaro Barreal.
United seized control right away, the outlook for a goal increasing with each passing moment.
It came in the seventh minute, after shouts for a penalty kick were ignored. Instead, United received a corner kick. In a designed play, Gressel played it short to Flores, who returned the ball to the unmarked Gressel. With teammates crashing the net, Gressel crossed through the six-yard box, past Ola Kamara making a near-post run and into Arriola’s path on the back side for a finishing touch.
In the 21st minute, Gressel provided service from distance — a 40-yard free kick that Cincinnati defended poorly. Birnbaum timed his run to slip behind the line. If he had not gotten to it, Kamara might have. Birnbaum beat goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton to the high ball, sending in a running header from seven yards for his first goal of the year.
United had some leaks. Donovan Pines’s terrific slide tackle prevented a possible goal, and in the 36th minute, Hamid made a spectacular kick save on Allan Cruz’s bid, and Acosta’s follow-up struck the left post.
Arriola extended the lead in the 41st minute. After a promising buildup, Gressel’s cross deflected to Arriola alone on the backside for a 12-yard one-timer into the low near corner and his fifth goal of the season.
This was the second consecutive home match in which D.C. carried a 3-0 lead into intermission, the other coming 10 days earlier against Chicago. United has scored 12 goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half this season, its most productive block.
The big lead allowed Losada to make three substitutions at halftime, resting Arriola, Najar and Russell Canouse ahead of two matches in the week ahead: Wednesday at home against Minnesota and Saturday at Orlando.
Reyna replaced Arriola, and United didn’t miss a beat, pumping dangerous crosses into the penalty area and missing the target several times by a fraction.
Hamid’s second gem came in the 63rd minute, a soaring touch save on Brenner’s bid.
In the 65th, Robertha replaced Kamara, who entered the weekend as MLS’s leading scorer with 16 goals. The Dutch striker’s goal in the 72nd minute was initially nullified by offside, but after video replay, his third of the year was awarded.
Vázquez shattered Hamid’s shutout hopes in the 80th minute, then Acosta scored on a deflected shot in the 84th.
Notes: Reyna and Flores were named to the Peruvian national team for World Cup qualifiers Oct. 7-14 against Chile, Bolivia and Argentina. Najar (Honduras) and Júnior Moreno (Venezuela) are also expecting call-ups after the match at Orlando. United is off during the FIFA window. ...
Forward Ramón Ábila (groin) and midfielder Drew Skundrich (hamstring) were unavailable.
