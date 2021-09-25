For Taulia Tagovailoa, the circumstances of the play hardly matter. So far this season, neither does the game’s location nor the pressure of the moment. The Maryland quarterback just keeps hitting his receivers, whether they’re in the corner of the end zone, streaking down the sideline or open in the middle of the field. The Terrapins’ talent gives Tagovailoa plenty of options, and he has shown he has the accuracy to find them.