Maryland’s matchup with visiting Kent State on Saturday turned into another Tagovailoa showcase as the spotlight on the quarterback, who has made just eight career starts, continues to grow. Tagovailoa conducted the offense with ease and efficiency in a 37-16 win, a final tuneup before a challenging Big Ten slate occupies the next two months, beginning with a visit from No. 5 Iowa on Friday.
Tagovailoa’s growth is obvious. He has evolved from being buried on Alabama’s depth chart — known primarily as the younger brother of former Crimson Tide star (and current Miami Dolphins quarterback) Tua Tagovailoa — into a heralded but unproven transfer who shined at times in his first season as Maryland’s starter. Now Tagovailoa is a reliable leader of the offense and a key reason the Terps are 4-0 — for the first time since 2016 — and have a chance to generate one of their best seasons in years.
Against Kent State, Tagovailoa threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns by completing 31 of 41 passes. He has hit the 300-yard benchmark three times this season. The last time Maryland had a quarterback reach that total three times was in 1994, when Scott Milanovich did so. Before Tagovailoa arrived last year, the Terps hadn’t had a player pass for at least 300 yards in a game since 2013. It’s early, but Tagovailoa is on pace to have one of the most productive seasons in Maryland history.
It helps that he’s surrounded by a horde of talented receivers, led by senior Dontay Demus Jr., who finished with 108 yards and a touchdown Saturday. Sophomore Rakim Jarrett usually generates standout performances alongside Demus; Jarrett only had one reception, but it was a six-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone. Twelve players — six wide receivers, four running backs and two tight ends, including sophomore Corey Dyches, who scored his first career touchdown — caught a pass, a sign of Maryland’s depth.
Early in the first quarter, Tagovailoa threw his first interception of the season. His pass to Jarrett was mostly on target, but the sophomore bobbled the ball, and it landed in the hands of Kent State’s Keith Sherald Jr., leading to a field goal. On the next possession, Maryland responded with a three-play drive, all passes, that ended when a wide-open Demus grabbed a 33-yard touchdown reception to put the Terps ahead 7-3 on the way to a 24-9 halftime lead.
Given Tagovailoa’s success, the Terps didn’t rely much on the running game, picking up just 47 yards on the ground in the first half. That total ballooned to 142 after a more run-heavy second half. Senior Tayon Fleet-Davis (60 yards) scored twice and showed how he also can be a dependable receiver, recording three catches for 33 yards. Freshman Colby McDonald had 44 yards, primarily in the final minutes.
Kent State (1-3) didn’t score a touchdown until 10:37 remained in the game. Before that, the Golden Flashes had reached the red zone five times but scored only three field goals. That inability to capitalize made the matchup lopsided early, even though quarterback Dustin Crum passed for 308 yards.
Kent State had two touchdowns negated by penalties — one on a fake field goal and another on a 47-yard pass. The Terps struggled with penalties, too, but with less dire consequences. Maryland racked up nine penalties for 120 yards.
Saturday’s game tested the depth of Maryland’s defense, even though it’s early in the season. Linebacker Fa’Najae Gotay and defensive back Deonte Banks, both starters, needed surgery after injuries suffered in these first few weeks. Freshman linebacker Branden Jennings, who had taken on a larger role after Gotay’s injury, left Saturday’s game with an apparent lower-body injury. In another scare, freshman linebacker Demeioun Robinson walked gingerly off the field in the first half, but he returned to the game.
Maryland had five sacks and stopped the Golden Flashes on four of six fourth-down attempts, most of which came when Kent State trailed by a sizable margin. Kent State also converted only four of 16 third downs. Despite the commanding win, the Terps’ many penalties will be an obvious area for improvement — especially with Iowa looming.