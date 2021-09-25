The Nationals (64-91) jumped ahead of the Reds (80-75) once Soto walked, Josh Bell singled and Luis García doubled in Soto with two outs in the first against starter Vladimir Gutierrez. Fedde, shaky throughout, finished with seven hits, three walks and a lone strikeout on his line over 4⅔ innings. When he exited, fresh off a free pass for Tyler Stephenson, rookie Mason Thompson entered and stranded two with a strikeout of Farmer. But that soon became the second-biggest cleanup of the night.