A lot of that is because Juan Soto has reached base in more than 54 percent of his plate appearances since the all-star break. And since the Nationals are 14th in runs per game in this stretch, their situational hitting leaves more to be desired. But as they close a lost season, the Nationals’ largest issues, all pitching-related, are loud and clear.
Their non-rookie starters are injured (Stephen Strasburg, Joe Ross) or inconsistent (Patrick Corbin, Erick Fedde, Paolo Espino). Their bullpen is a lot of hold-your-breath-and-hope. At Great American Ball Park on Saturday, the staff had another opportunity to shift the narrative, if only slightly. But Fedde yielded five earned runs, one of which resulted from a misplay by Andrew Stevenson, before the bullpen was some good, some bad in a 7-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
Keibert Ruiz’s second homer with the Nationals, and his second in as many days, provided a seventh-inning lead for Andres Machado to protect. Machado, though, walked leadoff batter Nick Castellanos and yielded a tying double to Kyle Farmer. Then in the ninth, in reliever Patrick Murphy’s second inning, Castellanos beat him with a walk-off homer that nicked the top of the wall in center.
A few hours before first pitch, reliever Sam Clay walked through the dugout, shook Henry Blanco’s hand and quietly said, “See you next year.” Blanco, the Nationals’ bullpen coach, gave a slight nod and a wave. Once outfielder Yadiel Hernandez returned from the paternity list, the club had a roster squeeze. One player had to go. Most likely, he would stay in the minors for the rest of the season. So Clay, a left-handed rookie, was the odd man out.
That meant Jhon Romero, 26, would stick around for now. The righty made his major league debut Friday and pitched a scoreless eighth. Before that, he was sharp in 33 appearances for Class AA Harrisburg, then five for Class AAA Rochester. And before that, after the Nationals him acquired from the Chicago Cubs for Brandon Kintzler in 2018, Romero underwent Tommy John surgery and missed all of the past two years.
Then an evolving, revolving bullpen offered a shot in Washington’s final nine games.
“A lot of hard work, a lot of sacrifice to get here,” Romero said in the dugout, speaking in Spanish through a team interpreter as Clay said his goodbyes to Blanco. “I’m so happy for a chance.”
The Nationals (64-91) jumped ahead of the Reds (80-75) once Soto walked, Josh Bell singled and Luis García doubled in Soto with two outs in the first against starter Vladimir Gutierrez. Fedde, shaky throughout, finished with seven hits, three walks and a lone strikeout on his line over 4⅔ innings. When he exited, fresh off a free pass for Tyler Stephenson, rookie Mason Thompson entered and stranded two with a strikeout of Farmer. But that soon became the second-biggest cleanup of the night.
For the sixth, Manager Dave Martinez had lefty Alberto Baldonado to face the bottom of Cincinnati’s order. But Baldonado had trouble and wasn’t helped by his defense. Eugenio Suárez poked a leadoff single. Tucker Barnhart flied out, settling the inning, before TJ Friedl skied a popup that dropped between Stevenson in left and Lane Thomas in center. And when Baldonado walked pinch hitter Asdrúbal Cabrera, Romero got the call.
So the second appearance of his career was a bases-loaded, one-out jam against the top of the Reds’ lineup. In turn, Romero induced a weak popup to first and a grounder right back to him, pumping his mid-90s heat and a slider. He calmly fielded it and tossed to Bell, threat extinguished.
From there, Machado logged a choppy seventh and Murphy worked a one-two-three eighth. But Castellanos, Murphy’s fifth batter, got the best of the reliever and the Nationals on Murphy’s 21st pitch. Castellanos rocked a middle-in fastball, 97 mph and a bit up. In theory, six runs should be enough to win a baseball game in 2021. The MLB average per contest is right around 4.6.