Houston’s missed opportunities took center stage on both sides of halftime. The Cougars moved into field goal range in those final 52 seconds and sat at the Navy 28-yard line with 13 seconds remaining, no timeouts and second and 10. Houston called a pass play, but instead of throwing into the end zone or out of bounds, Tune rushed for seven yards and slid. Time expired before Houston could line up to spike the ball. Then, coming out of halftime, the Cougars drove to the Navy 15-yard line with little resistance, but Dalton Witherspoon missed a 32-yard field goal.