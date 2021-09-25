But that productivity lasted just 30 minutes. Houston overwhelmed the Midshipmen in the second half, rallying from a 10-point deficit for a 28-20 victory at TDECU Stadium. Before this year, the previous time Navy started 0-3 was 2001, when it went 0-10.
Navy (0-3, 0-1 American) managed 288 yards after being held to 68 by Air Force on Sept. 11; that was its fewest yards in a game since 1966. But the defense couldn’t get stops in the second half as the Cougars (3-1, 1-0) came out of halftime by missing a field goal before scoring touchdowns on their next three drives to erase a 17-7 deficit. Houston racked up 377 yards.
Navy quarterback Xavier Arline rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown and threw for 83 yards. Isaac Ruoss rushed for 55 yards and a score. Mychal Cooper caught three passes for 83 yards.
Houston quarterback Clayton Tune threw for 257 yards and a touchdown, and Ta’Zhawn Henry had 54 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The Midshipmen looked like a new team on their first possession. Arline found a seam for a five-yard run on first down, and slotback Carlinos Acie popped through for 16 yards on second down. In two plays, Navy had more than half of the rushing yards that it totaled in 60 minutes against Air Force.
Arline posted the biggest play of the year on the next snap with a 40-yard touchdown as he sprinted through a gaping hole off the right guard.
The Navy defense showed up to support the offense on Houston’s first possession: Safety Kevin Brennan blew up Henry on fourth and one at the Navy 15-yard line to get off the field.
A holding penalty on lineman Kip Frankland derailed the offense on Navy’s second possession. Not long after, the Mids and Cougars exchanged punts to set up Navy’s first three-and-out. Houston’s Chandler Jones tied the score at 7 with a 73-yard punt return in which he went untouched and Navy defenders never got all that close.
The shift in momentum seemed to be time for the 20-point favorite to take over, but Navy answered with a 15-play, 62-yard drive capped by a Bijan Nichols 30-yard field goal. The drive featured a fourth-down conversion and the first pass of the game for Navy, a 19-yard completion from Arline to Cooper to move into Houston territory.
The Cougars promptly went three-and-out before Navy got on the scoreboard again. James Harris powered through defenders for a 13-yard run on fourth and one, and Arline found Cooper for a 37-yard completion on the following snap. The pass was the longest completion of the season for Navy. Two plays later, Ruoss punched in a one-yard touchdown run to give Navy a 17-7 lead and conclude an 11-play, 89-yard drive with 52 seconds remaining before halftime.
Houston’s missed opportunities took center stage on both sides of halftime. The Cougars moved into field goal range in those final 52 seconds and sat at the Navy 28-yard line with 13 seconds remaining, no timeouts and second and 10. Houston called a pass play, but instead of throwing into the end zone or out of bounds, Tune rushed for seven yards and slid. Time expired before Houston could line up to spike the ball. Then, coming out of halftime, the Cougars drove to the Navy 15-yard line with little resistance, but Dalton Witherspoon missed a 32-yard field goal.
All of that felt like the end of Navy’s good karma; the offense went three-and-out on its two third-quarter possessions, gaining zero yards in the process. Henry punched in a two-yard touchdown run to cut Houston’s deficit to 17-14 with 3:16 remaining in the third. The Cougars went up 21-17 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Tune hit Marcus Jones for a 47-yard touchdown on a busted coverage.
Navy promptly turned the ball over on the first snap of the ensuing possession; Arline never got control of the snap, and Houston recovered. The Cougars took over at the Navy 26-yard line and scored on a two-yard Henry run five plays later to push their lead to 28-17.
The Midshipmen drove for a 36-yard Nichols field goal to get within 28-20 with 6:12 left before the defense got a stop. But Navy gave the ball back after four downs, guaranteeing its loss.