This is second straight year Hachimura, whom the Wizards picked at No. 9 overall in the 2019 draft, will miss the start of the season; he sat out the first two weeks of the 2020-21 campaign with a severe case of pinkeye. During his rookie season, he missed seven weeks with a groin injury.
The forward averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds last season and grew into a more confident, aggressive player who stepped up as a go-to scorer at times when the Wizards struggled to put shooters on the floor. Hachimura credited former Washington point guard Russell Westbrook with playing a significant role in that development. Both Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard and Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said in news conferences this week that Hachimura’s continued maturation will be a focus for the team this year.
“The [Olympic] experience was tremendous for him, and I think he’s relieved to come back here and not have to be the number one option every single time,” Sheppard said Thursday. “But I think moving forward, those games can only help him. You know, last year, making the playoffs in the five games that we played in the playoffs, what he was able to do was fantastic. And you look at his playoff numbers and that was a great experience for him and you’re going to keep climbing.”
Washington will also begin training camp without center Thomas Bryant, who is recovering from an ACL tear and not expected to return until December at the earliest. Deni Avdija will be eased back into action after he fractured his fibula in April.
Should Hachimura miss the start of the season, the Wizards have options to replace him at forward though they are somewhat limited if they want to match his size at 6-foot-8 as well as his defensive versatility. Newly acquired 6-foot-10 forward Kyle Kuzma will be a massive asset and could be saddled with more responsibility.
If Unseld feels Avdija could go full strength, the 20-year-old is 6-foot-9 and has starting experience and could also see increased minutes with Hachimura out; Anthony Gill, at 6-7, is solid defensively but does not have Hachimura’s NBA experience nor presence; 6-foot-10 Davis Bertans is much more known for his shooting than his defensive abilities.