With star European Rory McIlroy sidelined after an erratic Friday, the Spanish team of the world’s No. 1-ranked player, Jon Rahm, and the all-time Ryder Cup points leader, Sergio Garcia, took a Match No. 1 for a second straight day. The Spaniards went from 3 down after five holes against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger to a 3-and-1 win after 17. They did it by winning Nos. 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 16 and 17, while losing No. 14.
They exulted briefly, as on Friday, while their teammates suffered utterly, as on Friday.
Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, a team that soared on Friday, stayed ahead the whole time on Saturday in Match No. 2, winning 2 and 1. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who lost to Rahm and Garcia on Friday, languished 3 down to Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger on Saturday before surging back to win 2 up. And the Californian friends Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, a quietly ferocious team on Friday, remained so on Saturday against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, charging through the back nine from a tie at the No. 9 tee to a 2 and 1 win by the end.
It’s the biggest lead the Americans have had in the U.S.-vs.-Europe concept, which began in 1979, and it comes from a team rich in a youth and boldness oblivious to the United States’ meager 21st-century record in the event.
Even the first morning moments brought a quick tilt toward the United States, when the native Floridian Berger achieved the rare feat of making a 10-foot birdie while wearing a hood. That happened on No. 1 in Match No. 1, and pretty soon, the U.S. went 3 up in that match — Berger and Koepka versus Rahm and Garcia — and 2 up after two holes in the match that followed, Johnson and Morikawa versus Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.
The fait looked accompli already, but then came an hour-and-change featuring something that felt somewhat like a mild threat of suspense. By 9:10 a.m., Europe even grabbed a lead in the overall round, their first in any four-match round this event.
At that point Rahm and Garcia, the only European team to win in the eight matches of Friday, had rebounded from a three-hole deficit to stand all square after nine holes with Koepka and Berger. In Match No. 3, Hovland and Wiesberger, the first Norwegian and first Austrian to play in a Ryder Cup, had that 3-up lead on Thomas and Spieth. And in Match No. 4, Westwood and Fitzpatrick had gone 1 up after five holes on Schauffele and Cantlay.
Only the Johnson and Morikawa machine, 4 up on Casey and Hatton, reprised the Friday slaughter at that point.
Yet even that match itself seemed to U-turn. From 4 down, the Europeans climbed back to 1 down by winning holes Nos. 11, 13 and 14, when the Americans bogeyed the first two and Casey birthed a memory on the third. Operating from behind a ridge from 107 yards with the green unseen, Casey plunked one onto the green and saw it — or, did not see it — roll obediently into the cup for eagle.
And yet. Even as Casey and Hatton attempted to recover, both Thomas and Spieth along with Schauffele and Cantlay recovered in full. Thomas and Spieth went all the way from 3 down to all square across the four holes from No. 7 through No. 10, with two European bogeys and Spieth’s 27-foot birdie on No. 10 in the mix. Schauffele and Cantlay went from 1 down after six holes to all square after eight to 3 up after 11, with Cantlay drilling a 23-foot birdie 3 on No. 9 for 1 up, Westwood hit into a green-side bunker to lead to a three-putt bogey 5 on No. 10 for 2 up, and Westwood reached a right-fairway bunker to lead to bogey 5 on No. 11 for 3 up.
Whatever European momentum had gathered soon came to seem mini-momentum. Soon the Casey and Hatton recovery process stalled when Hatton saw a five-foot par putt howl back at him with a lip-out on No. 15, and Johnson and Morikawa stood 2 up. Soon after that, Thomas and Spieth, which had slipped 1 down, ventured into its first lead of the round after European bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15.
Later, as a metaphor, Wiesberger stood in the right rough on No. 18, Hovland’s 17-foot birdie on No. 17 having won the hole and halved the Thomas and Spieth lead to 1 up, hope still afloat.
Well, Wiesberger’s approach found a creek.
