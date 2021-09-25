Eleven months later, after an incredible chain of events, Heinicke is the starting quarterback for Washington, preparing for his third start Sunday at the Buffalo Bills. Though the position in Washington has been occupied by nine players since 2018 — the most of any NFL team — the title feels different on Heinicke. The 28-year-old has made the most of his improbable second chance, going toe-to-toe with Tom Brady in his first start with the team and pulling off a thrilling game-winning drive in his second, but what he could turn out to be remains a mystery.