Sunday’s game will be Washington’s first road test and its first road game in a stadium at full capacity since 2019. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke said that while the Buffalo fans will be loud for the first road start of his career, there’s not a lot he will change aside from silent counts. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Washington has been practicing with crowd noise all week, but he doesn’t think playing on the road will be an issue for the offense as long as the players communicate properly.