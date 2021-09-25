But Len and Lopez are gone, leaving Unseld with new arrival Montrezl Harrell, from the Lakers, and slightly-less-new arrival Gafford, who joined the Wizards from the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline last season and made an immediate impact with his energy, athleticism and ability to slam lobs. Sheppard told The Washington Post in an interview this week that the Wizards would like to add a third center to shore up the spot with Bryant not expected back until winter, but for now, Gafford is Washington’s starter.