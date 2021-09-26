Here are five takeaways from the preseason opener:
First-rounders get looks at center
Nicklas Backstrom’s absence to begin training camp — and potentially to open the season — because of a hip injury has created an opening at center. Connor McMichael, Washington’s 2019 first-round draft pick, is on the list of candidates to fill that spot.
On Sunday, the 20-year-old got his first shot to impress his coaches, and that opportunity came with NHL linemates: Tom Wilson and Daniel Sprong.
“Those are two great players, and I felt a lot more comfortable this year than I have in previous years,” said McMichael, who played one game for the Capitals last season and led Hershey of the American Hockey League in scoring. “... They make it pretty easy for me out there.”
Washington also took a look at Hendrix Lapierre, its 2020 first-round pick. The 19-year-old center appeared poised, creating opportunities for his teammates and tallying two secondary assists.
“I thought he was good. He attacked the game at times with his speed,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Same thing as McMichael — there’s definitely things that we’ll go back and show him from [defensive] zone coverage clips to faceoff plays to whatever. But I thought he was noticeable offensively.”
Michael Sgarbossa is also an option. The 29-year-old was not in the lineup Sunday but has been skating with Carl Hagelin and Garnet Hathaway during training camp.
Van Riemsdyk slides to the left
Trevor van Riemsdyk, a right-handed shooter, skated on the left side of the defense Sunday. The Capitals need to fill a gap on that side after the departures of Brenden Dillon and Zdeno Chara.
Van Riemsdyk was paired with Dylan McIlrath, who signed a two-year, two-way contract in July and isn’t projected to be part of Washington’s blue line. The 29-year-old was ejected 35 seconds into the third period for an illegal hit to the head of the Bruins’ Steven Fogarty.
Van Riemsdyk played some on his left at the University of New Hampshire and also during NHL stints with Chicago and Carolina. He worked on skating on his off side in the offseason, wanting to give the Capitals — and his game — more versatility.
“Definitely something that I’m comfortable with,” he said last week. “There’s some things you even like more being on your off side and not on your strong side, so it’s just kind of getting reacclimated with it.”
Washington’s other options on that side include Dmitry Orlov, Michal Kempny and Martin Fehervary.
Could Fehervary make the leap?
Fehervary could be poised to grab a full-time NHL role if Washington’s coaches like his progression, but his on-ice ability may not be what’s holding back the blue-liner, who turns 22 next month.
The Capitals have minimal salary cap space; as of now, if all players (including Backstrom) are healthy, it appears Washington only has room to start the season with an extra forward or an extra defenseman. Fehervary is the only defender out of Orlov, Kempny, van Riemsdyk, Nick Jensen, Justin Schultz and John Carlson who is on a two-way contract.
If the salary cap situation works out for him, Fehervary could make an impact. He said he worked a fair amount on his offensive game in the offseason, and he looks at this year as a big opportunity. Fehervary was paired with Schultz on Sunday, getting 24:49 of ice time that included action on the power play and penalty kill.
“I thought he got better as the game went on,” Laviolette said. “It was a couple [issues with] handles early in the game, puck handles early, but that could’ve been jitters or ice or anything. [After] that, I thought he responded well. ... His skating really helps him out, and you could see that tonight.”
Sprong could be elevated
Daniel Sprong appears poised to have a more consistent role after playing in 42 of 56 games last season while serving as the Capitals’ 13th forward. He finished with 13 goals and seven assists.
Sprong is known for his offense, including his hard shot; it’s in the defensive zone where the winger has room for growth. He said there was a learning curve last year while he was moving in and out of the lineup and the biggest thing he learned was what the coaching staff expected accountability-wise.
“I think in the beginning of the year, sometimes I didn’t get the puck out or I didn’t make the right read at the blue line instead of just getting it in. And I think as the season went on, those little things got a lot better,” he said. “And that of course led to bigger opportunities for me down the stretch.”
Snively and Pilon find the net
Snively, a Herndon native, scored the Capitals’ first goal of the preseason. The winger beat his man to the net and roofed a rebound to give Washington a 1-0 lead 4:15 into the first period.
He played for the Washington Little Caps 13U AAA team in 2009-10. He worked his way up through the U.S. Hockey League, then played at Yale for four years before joining Hershey during the 2018-19 season.
Pilon had the tying goal with 14:34 left in the third Sunday. He got into one game with the Capitals last season and can play both wing and center.
