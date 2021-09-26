That promise was kept in Washington’s 9-2 loss to the Reds. But in the fifth, at the tail end of Rogers’s outing, the top of Cincinnati’s order made the most of its third chance against the 27-year-old. Jonathan India led off with a double over the head of left fielder Yadiel Hernandez. Tyler Stephenson followed with a two-run homer, taking a fastball out to right. Then Nick Castellanos swung at Rogers’s 2-2 change-up, a middle-middle pitch, and rocked a solo shot to put Cincinnati up 3-1.