Saints are set to play in New Orleans next Sunday
The New Orleans Saints have received the necessary approvals from the state and city and are set to play their first game at the Caesars Superdome this season next Sunday as scheduled against the New York Giants.
The Oct. 3 game against the Giants will mark the Saints’ official return to New Orleans following Hurricane Ida. They canceled their final preseason game and played their first scheduled home game of the regular season in Jacksonville, Fla., beating the Green Bay Packers.
The Saints have been based in the Dallas area since leaving New Orleans just before Ida struck. They are scheduled to return to New Orleans following their game Sunday at New England and will practice this week at their facility in Metairie, La.
The final clearance of the Superdome for next Sunday’s game, confirmed by the team after being first reported by the NFL Network, came after there was a fire on the roof of the building last week that caused only minor damage.
No further coronavirus issues for Ravens; no schedule disruptions yet for NFL
The Baltimore Ravens have had no further coronavirus-related issues and their game Sunday at Detroit remains on as scheduled.
With the Ravens-Lions game cleared for kickoff, the NFL arrives at the Sunday of its Week 3 without having experienced any disruptions to its schedule this season due to the virus.
The lack of further issues for the Ravens was confirmed Sunday morning by a person familiar with the situation. The Ravens placed four players — Jaylon Ferguson, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike and Justin Houston — on their covid-19 reserve list Friday. That was due to a combination of a positive test or tests and other players being quarantined after being identified as high-risk close contacts, a person with knowledge of the matter said at the time.
Those players will miss Sunday’s game.
The NFL has had coronavirus issues this season, including Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin missing the season opener in Tampa and the New Orleans Saints being without eight assistant coaches in their Week 2 game at Carolina. Wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly did not accompany the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their trip to Sunday’s game in Inglewood, Calif., against the Los Angeles Rams.
There are 15 weeks to go, leaving plenty of time for disruptions, but so far, no games have had to be rescheduled.