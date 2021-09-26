Follow along for live updates and highlights from around the league.
What you need to know
Games to watch: The best matchups and story lines for Week 3
Justin Fields, Jacoby Brissett take over; Carson Wentz could play
It’s a week for backup quarterbacks to become fill-in starters, with rookie Justin Fields set to make his first NFL start Sunday for the Chicago Bears while Jacoby Brissett takes over for the Miami Dolphins.
Four NFL starters failed to finish games last Sunday: the Bears’ Andy Dalton, the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, the Houston Texans’ Tyrod Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts’ Carson Wentz. At least three of them will be sidelined in Week 3. Tagovailoa and Taylor were placed on their teams’ injured reserve lists, Taylor with a hamstring injury and Tagovailoa with fractured ribs. Dalton is out with a knee injury. Wentz reportedly is expected to start Sunday for the Colts despite his two sprained ankles.
All eyes are on Fields, the 11th overall selection in this year’s NFL draft, as the Bears play at Cleveland. Brissett and the Dolphins play a late-afternoon game at Las Vegas.
Wentz didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday but was a limited participant in the Colts’ practice Friday. The Colts play at Tennessee and Wentz appears set to start the game. But if things don’t go well, Coach Frank Reich could turn to Brett Hundley or Jacob Eason. Hundley was promoted Saturday from the practice squad to the roster.
Derek Carr is expected to start Sunday for the Raiders despite an ankle injury. Ben Roethlisberger was plagued during the week by a pectoral injury but is set to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they host the Cincinnati Bengals. Lamar Jackson missed the Baltimore Ravens’ practice Thursday because of an illness but practiced Friday, signaling that he is likely to play Sunday at Detroit.
Saints are set to play in New Orleans next Sunday
The New Orleans Saints have received the necessary approvals from the state and city and are set to play their first game at the Caesars Superdome this season next Sunday as scheduled against the New York Giants.
The Oct. 3 game against the Giants will mark the Saints’ official return to New Orleans following Hurricane Ida. They canceled their final preseason game and played their first scheduled home game of the regular season in Jacksonville, Fla., beating the Green Bay Packers.
The Saints have been based in the Dallas area since leaving New Orleans just before Ida struck. They are scheduled to return to New Orleans following their game Sunday at New England and will practice this week at their facility in Metairie, La.
The final clearance of the Superdome for next Sunday’s game, confirmed by the team after being first reported by the NFL Network, came after there was a fire on the roof of the building last week that caused only minor damage.
No further coronavirus issues for Ravens; no schedule disruptions yet for NFL
The Baltimore Ravens have had no further coronavirus-related issues and their game Sunday at Detroit remains on as scheduled.
With the Ravens-Lions game cleared for kickoff, the NFL arrives at the Sunday of its Week 3 without having experienced any disruptions to its schedule this season due to the virus.
The lack of further issues for the Ravens was confirmed Sunday morning by a person familiar with the situation. The Ravens placed four players — Jaylon Ferguson, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike and Justin Houston — on their covid-19 reserve list Friday. That was due to a combination of a positive test or tests and other players being quarantined after being identified as high-risk close contacts, a person with knowledge of the matter said at the time.
Those players will miss Sunday’s game.
The NFL has had coronavirus issues this season, including Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin missing the season opener in Tampa and the New Orleans Saints being without eight assistant coaches in their Week 2 game at Carolina. Wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly did not accompany the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their trip to Sunday’s game in Inglewood, Calif., against the Los Angeles Rams.
There are 15 weeks to go, leaving plenty of time for disruptions, but so far, no games have had to be rescheduled.