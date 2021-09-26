Four NFL starters failed to finish games last Sunday: the Bears’ Andy Dalton, the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, the Houston Texans’ Tyrod Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts’ Carson Wentz. At least three of them will be sidelined in Week 3. Tagovailoa and Taylor were placed on their teams’ injured reserve lists, Taylor with a hamstring injury and Tagovailoa with fractured ribs. Dalton is out with a knee injury. Wentz reportedly is expected to start Sunday for the Colts despite his two sprained ankles.