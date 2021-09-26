Packers at 49ers: The juicy backstory, of course, concerns whether Aaron Rodgers might have been the 49ers’ quarterback this season. Coach Kyle Shanahan admitted San Francisco made a call to inquire about Rodgers just before the draft and the answer was a swift no. Rodgers addressed it with a smile. “There were points when I thought anything was possible, definitely, but [it was] not a strong possibility.” In two games, he has completed 37 of 55 passes for 388 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, so enough already with the freakouts. Aaron Jones is coming off a four-touchdown game (three on passes from the “other” Aaron). Last season, the Packers won in San Francisco, beating a 49ers team that lost the equivalent of more than 166 games in injuries to starters. The 49ers are healthy now and have won close games in Detroit and Philadelphia. Against the Packers, the 49ers’ pass rush (led by Nick Bosa and Dee Ford) can make the difference if it pressures the offensive line (with David Bakhtiari out and Corey Linsley now with the Los Angeles Chargers) and shuts down the running game. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s 282 receiving yards are tops among players through Week 2, and Jimmy Garoppolo is 26-8 in 34 career starts.