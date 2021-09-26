The 49ers are off to a 2-0 start as they try to return to NFC prominence. Jimmy Garoppolo remains the starter at quarterback while prized rookie Trey Lance, chosen third overall in this year’s NFL draft, makes appearances here and there. Lance threw a touchdown pass in the season opener but didn’t get off the bench in Week 2. The 49ers have dealt with a series of injuries and rookie Trey Sermon is set to become their third different starter at running back in three games this season.