Gronkowski already retired once, and when he did so in 2019, it felt like the right time for his battered body. Yet here he is, in the second season of his comeback, providing more than just familiarity for Tom Brady. He looks like a superstar again — an evolved one. He lives in the end zone again, having scored four touchdowns in the first two games. He has 12 receptions, flashing a level of productivity he hasn’t shown since his mid-20s. And he’s thriving while lining up more as a classic tight end for Tampa Bay, no longer positioned on the outside as much he was in New England.