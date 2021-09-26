As of 2:04 p.m., the U.S. led four matches, the Europeans led four, and three matches were tied. If those results hold, it would be more than enough for Team USA to claim the Cup.
Follow along for live updates and highlights from a day that will either end in American triumph or with an unfathomable collapse.
What you need to know
- NBC has the Ryder Cup broadcast, which can be streamed online at Peacock Premium. There is also featured match coverage on Peacock and on RyderCup.com and the Ryder Cup apps.
- The first singles match began at 12:04 p.m. Eastern time, and the last will begin at 2:05 p.m. Eastern time. The last shot figures to be played somewhere around 6 p.m., though the result could be settled far earlier.
- Here are Sunday’s pairings: Xander Schauffele vs. Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay vs. Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler vs. Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau vs. Sergio Garcia, Collin Morikawa vs. Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson vs. Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka vs. Bernd Wiesberger, Tony Finau vs. Ian Poulter, Justin Thomas vs. Tyrrell Hatton, Harris English vs. Lee Westwood, Jordan Spieth vs. Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger vs. Matt Fitzpatrick.
- The Ryder Cup is a match play event, which differs from typical stroke play tournaments. Read more about the format here.
Recapping Team USA’s strong Saturday
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Annihilation, the unofficial theme of the 43rd Ryder Cup, persisted through a Saturday with more than enough European frowns to suit the droves at Whistling Straits. The United States took its four-point advantage and sent it yawning out to 11-5, the largest American lead in the 42-year era of the U.S.-Europe concept.
The results on a pretty and blustery day by Lake Michigan continued to answer an old and arcane riddle: What do you do when your country spends a young century floundering to 2-7 in a two-team ruckus? You do what captain Steve Stricker did, which is bring along a bunch of absurd young talents who also weren’t present for the floundering. The tenderfoot Americans, with six rookies, eight guys yet to reach 30 and minimal scar tissue, won three of four foursomes in the morning to get to 9-3 and two of four fourball rounds in the afternoon to reach 11-5.
That meant the droves of American fans can travel the two-lane roads to spend Sunday in competitive leisure, yelling hello to players’ other halves while maybe even having an extra drink during 12 singles matches, of which Europe needs to win nine to retain the cup.