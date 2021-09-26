The United States entered Sunday’s final day of the 43rd Ryder Cup with a massive 11-5 lead, the largest American lead after two days of this U.S.-Europe showdown since 1975.

That should set the stage for a relatively drama-free Sunday at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis., a blustery spot on the Lake Michigan coastline. The Americans have won just two of the past nine Ryder Cups. To break that streak, they need to claim just three-and-a-half of 12 possible singles points on Sunday. (If the event ends in a 14-14 tie, the defending champions from Team Europe would keep the Cup.)

As of 2:04 p.m., the U.S. led four matches, the Europeans led four, and three matches were tied. If those results hold, it would be more than enough for Team USA to claim the Cup.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from a day that will either end in American triumph or with an unfathomable collapse.

What you need to know

  • NBC has the Ryder Cup broadcast, which can be streamed online at Peacock Premium. There is also featured match coverage on Peacock and on RyderCup.com and the Ryder Cup apps.
  • The first singles match began at 12:04 p.m. Eastern time, and the last will begin at 2:05 p.m. Eastern time. The last shot figures to be played somewhere around 6 p.m., though the result could be settled far earlier.
  • Here are Sunday’s pairings: Xander Schauffele vs. Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay vs. Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler vs. Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau vs. Sergio Garcia, Collin Morikawa vs. Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson vs. Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka vs. Bernd Wiesberger, Tony Finau vs. Ian Poulter, Justin Thomas vs. Tyrrell Hatton, Harris English vs. Lee Westwood, Jordan Spieth vs. Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger vs. Matt Fitzpatrick.
  • The Ryder Cup is a match play event, which differs from typical stroke play tournaments. Read more about the format here.